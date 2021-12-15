Recruits and former players react to Texas' rise in ranks after flipping three recruits

Hookem

Wednesday marked the first day of the early signing period for 2022 recruits, and Texas made waves by flipping three recruits that were formerly committed to Michigan, Oklahoma and Ohio State.

In addition to adding to the nation's top 2021 recruit, quarterback Quinn Ewers, in a transfer from Ohio State, Steve Sarkisian's staff compiled a 2022 class of 26 members.

By adding Westlake's Ethan Burke, Little Elm's Terrance Brooks and Arlington Seguin's Xavion Brice, the Longhorns class moved from No. 7 to No. 5 on Wednesday.

Texas' staff, players and fans celebrated the success on social media:

