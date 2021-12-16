Once a lacrosse recruit and Michigan pledge, Westlake's Ethan Burke ends up at Texas

Earlier this month, Westlake defensive lineman Ethan Burke ran down Vandegrift quarterback Brayden Buchanan in the backfield.

At the time, the sack didn't appear to be any more special than Burke's nine other sacks this season. It was just another defensive highlight in a 70-7 rout for Westlake.

That sack, though, was recorded at Royal-Memorial Stadium. Less than two weeks later, Burke signed with Texas.

Burke announced on Wednesday that he is "staying home." He was previously committed to Michigan, but Texas got involved with his recruitment at the last minute. That push from the Longhorns was so late that Burke had no reason to make himself at home during Westlake's 63-point rout on Dec. 4.

"I had no clue," Burke said Wednesday.

Burke was offered by Texas earlier in the week. The ability to stay home and not have to move across the country again — Burke said it "was a challenge" when his family relocated to Austin during his freshman year — were deciding factors in his decision.

What kind of prospect did Texas flip from Michigan? Burke describes himself as a physical player with a nonstop motor. On the 247Sports composite rankings, he's rated as a three-star recruit.

Burke made his varsity debut at Westlake during his junior year, but a collarbone injury cost him a portion of that season. In last season's Class 6A Division I championship game, he had 4.5 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

As a senior, Burke leads Westlake in sacks and has even nabbed an interception. A Westlake team that has allowed only 37 points in its five playoff games will go for its third straight state championship on Saturday night.

Westlake offensive lineman Connor Robertson called Burke the "the best defensive lineman I've gone against all year." Robertson then noted that Malick Sylla, a four-star talent and Texas A&M signee, was among the defensive linemen that played Westlake this season.

"I think Ethan's kind of a hidden gem, to be honest," said Robertson, who also signed with Texas on Wednesday.

Texas lists Burke as a 6-foot-7 edge rusher who weighs 225 pounds. Westlake defensive coordinator Tony Salazar said Burke has had a tough time keeping on weight since he's also been an avid lacrosse player in high school.

In Salazar's mind, Burke will "blossom in front of everybody's eyes" once he commits fully to football and goes through Texas' offseason workout program. Salazar believes Burke has the potential to become both an all-conference player and team captain at Texas.

"When he's on the field, there's no Mr. Nice Guy. In the football world, we like that. We like kids to have that kind of mentality on the field," Salazar said. "Off the field, he can turn the switch off and be a gentleman. But he turns two-faced when that whistle blows, that dude is on fire, ready to go make some happen.

"He is our puncher. He's the guy we put out first. We say go through him before you get to the rest of us."

Until a few months ago, Burke may not have seen himself playing on a football field after Westlake wrapped up its 2021 season. He was once committed to Maryland's lacrosse program.

But throughout the fall, teams began to take notice of Burke. Air Force and Army offered back in October. He reported interest from Baylor, Kansas State, Nebraska and Texas Tech last month. He pledged to Michigan on Dec. 1.

"There's just really big opportunities in football," Burke said. "I love lacrosse. I grew up playing it, one of my first memories, honestly. Hopefully, I can coach (lacrosse) in the future. I always grew up wanting to go to Maryland, but they didn't want me to play football so it didn't work out."

Burke wasn't the only player Texas flipped on Wednesday. Arlington Seguin athlete Xavion Brice switched to Texas from Oklahoma. Little Elm cornerback Terrance Brooks, who had been an Ohio State pledge since June, also signed with the Longhorns instead.

On the 247Sports composite, Brooks is a four-star prize and the second-highest rated signee in UT's class. Like Burke, Brice is a three-star recruit.

"I give our coaches a lot of credit. Nobody backed off of it,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. “Whether it was Terry Joseph and his relationship and connection with Terrance Brooks and his family, whether it was Jeff Banks and his relationship with Xavion Brice and his family, whether it was the relationship with coach (AJ) Milwee and coach (Pete Kwiatkowski) with coach (Todd) Dodge and Salazar ultimately to get to get Burke on board at Westlake, it's about relationships and it's about connection and it’s about just staying the course.”