Texas recruiting notebook: How Cameron Dicker helped the Longhorns find their next kicker

Texas' 2022 recruiting class will be headlined by offensive and defensive linemen aplenty, talented skill players and a four-star quarterback from California.

The Longhorns, though, have not forgetten about special teams. Texas signed Austin Regents kicker Will Stone and out-of-state long snapper Lance St. Louis on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period which ends on Friday.

Stone celebrated his signing on Wednesday afternoon during a ceremony at Regents. Family members hooted and hollered as he threw both of his horns up at one point. Some of those onlookers even heckled a Regents coach who tried to prank Stone by turning his UT flag upside down.

The sight of a kicker at a signing ceremony is somewhat of a rarity. Stone is one of 15 kickers listed on 247Sports' composite rankings. Among Big 12 schools, only Texas and Kansas signed kickers.

Stone reported an offer from Michigan State in June. But how did he get on the Longhorns' radar?

Stone explained that he actually has Cameron Dicker to thank for that. Stone said he reached out to Dicker, who has been UT's kicker for the past four years, during the recruiting process. Dicker relayed that information and Stone soon got a chance to kick in front of Texas coaches.

"It ended up turning into a scholarship," Stone said.

Dicker has one year of eligibility remaining, but went through senior day activities in UT's season finale against Kansas State. He set a school record that day when he kicked the 60th field goal of his career.

If Dicker has indeed kicked his last field goal at Texas, Stone would be in a position to replace him. Bert Auburn, who walked onto the team last season, is another possibility.

Stone, a converted soccer player, said he has learned a few things by watching Dicker and also by talking with UT's all-time leading leg. And like Dicker the Kicker, Stone may already have a ready-made nickname.

"I've had a lot of people comment (on possibly nicknames) on Twitter posts," Stone said. "I think the most prevalent one is probably 'Stone Cold.' We'll see if that catches on."

Stone is the No. 3 kicker prospect in the country behind Auburn signee Alex McPherson — the younger brother of Cincinnati Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson — and Will Bettridge, who signed with Virginia. In Regents' win over Connally in September, Stone nailed field goals from 54 and 48 yards.

Signing day, then game day: For some Texas recruits, early signing day wasn't the only significant date on this week's calendar. This weekend, four future Longhorns will play in state championship games.

Two signees — Westlake offensive lineman Connor Robertson and defensive lineman Ethan Burke — play Denton Guyer in the Class 6A, Division II championship game on Saturday night. And at least one incoming Longhorn will win a ring in the Class 6A, Division I title tilt since that game features Duncanville offensive lineman Cameron Williams and Galena Park North Shore defensive lineman Kris Ross.

Wide receivers Jordan Whittington and Kelvontay Dixon and defensive lineman Prince Dorbah are among the active Longhorns who won a Texas high school state championship. During the 2018 Class 4A, Division II title game, Whittington accounted for six touchdowns as Cuero won its first championship since 1987.

Signing surprise: On Wednesday, three-star athlete Anthony Jones opted to sign with Oregon instead of Texas.

Jones, out of Las Vegas, had been committed to Texas since June. His change of heart came during the same cycle that saw Williams and fellow offensive lineman Kelvin Banks decommit from Oregon and signed with Texas.