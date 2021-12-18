Former Dallas Cowboys running back, now college coach Tashard Choice joining Texas

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian landed his first recruiting win against USC’s Lincoln Riley.

The Longhorns are set to hire Tashard Choice as their new running backs coach even though the former Dallas Cowboys tailback joined the Trojans about a week ago.

Choice removed all USC references from his Twitter account Saturday and added “#Hook’em” to his bio. The school tweeted out a confirmation about the hire about 8:40 p.m. Saturday.

Choice was coaching at his alma mater Georgia Tech the last three seasons and was considered one of the Yellow Jackets’ top recruiters. He was lured away to USC earlier this month to join Riley’s staff with the Trojans.

But a vacancy opened at Texas when running backs coach Stan Drayton got the head coaching job at Temple. Drayton was well respected in the UT program, having worked for two head coaches, and constantly received praise from players like Bijan Robinson.

Choice spent six seasons in the NFL and played his first three full seasons with the Cowboys. Choice finished his career with 1,579 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Currently, there is no other vacancy on the UT staff, although many fans are itching to learn what may happen with TCU coach Gary Patterson.

Patterson, who logged 22 seasons at TCU but left the Big 12 school in November, has had talks with Sarkisian about a position. But Sarkisian said Wednesday that Patterson was still surveying his options.

“We have not made any determination on if we would want him here or if he would want to be here,” Sarkisian said.

