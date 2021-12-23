Former UT receiver Joshua Moore decides to resume college career at Texas Tech

During the second week of the 2020 football season, Texas recorded a 63-56 win at Texas Tech.

In that overtime victory, the Longhorns received a standout effort from Joshua Moore. The receiver caught three touchdown passes, the third of which was the day's decisive 12-yard score.

Texas will return to Lubbock this upcoming season. But when the Longhorns take the field at Jones AT&T Stadium on Sept. 24, Moore will be on the opposing sidelines.

Moore announced on Thursday night that he will transfer to Texas Tech. Moore spent the first four years of his collegiate career at UT.

During the 2020 campaign, the 6-1, 168-pound Moore paced the Texas receivers with his 30 catches and 472 yards. The first of his team-high nine touchdown catches was a 78-yard score that came on the first offensive snap of Texas' season.

Moore returned to Texas this past fall but was unable to replicate those numbers. With 24 catches, Moore ranked fourth among the Longhorns in receptions. He also had two key miscues in a close loss at Baylor on Oct. 30.

Moore played in only nine games this season and he entered the transfer portal in November. His departure from Texas came one week after it was reported that he got into a verbal altercation with first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian.

At Texas Tech, Moore joins a passing game that currently ranks 43rd nationally with its 257.7 yards per game. Texas Tech (6-6) will meet Mississippi State in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28.