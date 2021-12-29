With a pledge from Aledo cornerback Jaden Allen, Texas begins filling out its Class of 2024

Before even ringing in the new year, Texas has already started looking ahead to 2024.

On Wednesday, Aledo cornerback Jaden Allen announced that he will play college football at Texas. Allen is the first player from the 2024 recruiting cycle to commit to Texas.

Allen's brother signed with Texas earlier this month. Bryan Allen Jr., is a four-star safety in the Class of 2022.

This past season, the 5-9, 150-pound Allen played in all 13 of Aledo's games and he totaled 28 tackles. He also intercepted two passes and had six pass deflections.

As a freshman, Allen won a state championship. In Aledo's 56-21 win over Crosby in the Class 5A, Division II title game, Allen broke up a team-high two passes.

According to 247Sports, only 10 football prospects from the Class of 2024 are currently committed to a school. Allen has almost two years to wait before he can sign with Texas.

Between its 2018 and 2022 recruiting classes, Texas signed only two of the five players — Port Neches-Groves quarterback Roschon Johnson in 2019 and Lake Travis quarterback Hudson Card in 2020 — who were originally that recruiting cycle's first burnt-orange commitment. The first 2023 recruit to pledge to Texas, El Campo running back Rueben Owens was thebut he later decommitted but is still considering the Longhorns.