Pitt’s Brennan Marion, considered one of the best young minds in football, joins Texas

Texas’ long-whispered switch at receivers coach is now official. UT head coach Steve Sarkisian has hired Pittsburgh’s Brennan Marion to replace Andre Coleman.

Considered an innovative offensive mind, Marion has developed what he calls the “GoGo” offense, which marries triple-option concepts with spread philosophies.

Marion's official title is passing game coordinator and receivers coach.

“Brennan’s a great addition to our staff, and I’m so fired up to have him on board,” Sarkisian said in a statement.

Marion, 34, is expected to help boost a position group that had disappointing overall production this season for the Horns. He spent the 2021 season coaching Jordan Addison, who won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver.

Marion told Pittsburgh players after Thursday’s bowl loss to Michigan State that he was leaving for a job with the Longhorns, according to The Athletic.

Marion played college football at Tulsa where he set the NCAA season record with 31.9 yards per catch and had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. A major knee injury short-circuited his pro career with the Miami Dolphins.

Marion began his coaching career at a California high school but jumped into the college ranks and became Howard’s offensive coordinator in 2017. He coached at William & Mary and Hawaii before landing at Pitt last February.

Pittsburgh finished its season ranked in the top 10 nationally in passing yards (337.4). Addison finished the season with 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns.

"Coach Sark is as big time of an offensive coach as there is, and what he's putting together as the head coach at Texas is something I'm thrilled to be a part of,” Marion said in a statement.

“The opportunity to learn, study and grow under him at a premier program like Texas was a no-brainer. It's a proud program with a rich tradition, and I want to be a part of the history of helping the Longhorns return to prominence and regain their place as a national powerhouse.”

