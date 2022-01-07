From burnt orange to Big Red: Former Texas QB Casey Thompson commits to Nebraska

Casey Thompson is trading burnt orange for Big Red.

The former Texas quarterback announced Friday on Instagram that he’s committed to Nebraska.

Thompson posted a quote on Instagram that said, “Always got an ace up my sleeve for whatever was dealt.” He then wrote: “Bet on yourself! Nebraska, let’s get it.”

The Huskers are getting a durable, ready-made starter. Thompson played at UT the past four seasons, serving as Sam Ehlinger’s backup in 2019 and 2020 before battling for the starting job last season.

Thompson took over the starting duties from Hudson Card in week three and threw six touchdown passes against Texas Tech and TCU. But he suffered a right thumb injury against Oklahoma and was noticeably different the rest of the season.

In November, Thompson said he had struggled to even grip the ball and didn’t hold a football outside of practice. Images of his swollen hand were posted on Twitter shortly after the season.

Still, Thompson finished the season with 2,113 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also threw a school record-tying six touchdown passes in a loss to Kansas.

Even though Thompson was in line to remain the starter for 2022, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian announced he was reopening the quarterback battle this offseason. Then the Horns landed a commitment from Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers and signed high school recruit Maalik Murphy.

November:Texas’ Casey Thompson on possible offseason QB competition: ‘I’m not ever scared of that’

Dece:By leaving Texas, veteran Casey Thompson yields to Horns’ younger yet unproven talent

One source close to Thompson told the American-Statesman that the quarterback felt there was “too much politics” involved in the quarterback race. Ewers is widely perceived to be the odds-on favorite to start the 2022 season, even over Card.

Thompson needed to make his final decision soon. The Huskers will begin winter conditioning Monday. The spring semester will begin Jan. 18 in Lincoln, Neb.

Nebraska needs a veteran quarterback in what is considered a make-or-break year for coach Scott Frost. The Lincoln Journal Star reported that Nebraska coaches were recruiting Thompson and Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak, who committed to Indiana last week.

Contact Brian Davis by phone or text at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com or @BDavisAAS.