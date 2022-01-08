Four-star safety Larry Turner-Gooden officially joins the 2022 recruiting class at Texas

Larry Turner-Gooden, a four-star safety in the 2022 recruiting class, revealed on Saturday that will continue playing football at Texas.

Turner-Gooden made his announcement during a presentation at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio. A Texas spokesperson confirmed to the American-Statesman that Turner-Gooden officially signed with the Longhorns during last month's early signing period.

A one-time Arizona State pledge, Turner-Gooden attends Bishop Alemany High in Mission Hills, Calif. On the 247Sports composite rankings, Turner-Gooden is regarded as his state's 13th-best recruit.

The six-foot, 179-pound Turner-Gooden joins a top-five recruiting class at Texas. The Longhorns had already announced the signings of fellow safeties Bryan Allen Jr., and Austin Jordan. Allen, Jordan and Turner-Gooden are all four-star prospects and top-20 recruits at their positions.