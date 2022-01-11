Mark your calendar: Sarkisian sets key spring practice, game dates for Longhorns football

Mark your calendars, Texas fans. Coach Steve Sarkisian has set the dates for spring football.

Spring practice is scheduled to begin on March 22, and the annual Orange-White spring game is slated for April 23 at Royal-Memorial Stadium.

School officials announced the two key dates on Tuesday, giving fans plenty of time to start preparing for a late spring trip to campus.

Sarkisian will unveil a revamped roster highlighted by the change at quarterback.

Last season’s starter Casey Thompson has transferred to Nebraska. But the Longhorns landed Quinn Ewers, a high-profile transfer from Ohio State, and signed freshman Maalik Murphy from California. Lake Travis product Hudson Card may have the upper hand since he already knows the offense.

Card, Ewers and Murphy will all be on campus this spring to compete for the starting job.

The Horns also have running back Bijan Robinson and receiver Xavier Worthy returning next season. A slew of new offensive linemen, including five-star recruit Kelvin Banks, will join the Horns in August.

On defense, veterans DeMarvion Overshown, Keondre Coburn and D’Shawn Jamison are all returning. The Horns have new personnel at other key spots, too.

Ohio State transfer Ryan Watts, once an all-state honoree from Little Elm, will also enroll this spring and go through UT spring football. He played all 12 games for the Buckeyes last season and tied for the team lead with two interceptions.

Edge rusher Justice Finkley and corners Terrance Brooks and Jaylon Guilbeau — all incoming freshmen — will be early enrollees.

Texas also has two new assistant coaches. Former Dallas Cowboys running back Tashard Choice gained valuable experience coaching at his alma mater Georgia Tech. Choice is now UT’s running backs coach and replaces Stan Drayton, who left to become the head coach at Temple.

Sarkisian also hired Brennan Marion from Pittsburgh to coach receivers. Marion is considered one of the game’s young, bright offensive minds. He also guided Pitt’s Jordan Addison to the Biletnikoff Award last season as the nation’s top receiver.

Texas was 5-7 in 2021 and did not qualify for the postseason. But the Horns have plenty of reasons to get moving in 2022. Nothing may be more motivating than the schedule itself.

Texas will face Louisiana-Monroe in the season opener on Sept. 3. Alabama comes to Royal-Memorial Stadium in week two on Sept. 10. The final non-conference game is a doozy, too. UTSA will make the drive up Interstate 35 from San Antonio on Sept. 17.

Texas opens the Big 12 season against Texas Tech on Sept. 24.

