In need of an experienced tight end, Texas signs Alabama transfer Jahleel Billingsley

On Wednesday, Texas announced that Jahleel Billingsley will join its football team as a transfer from Alabama.

A 6-4, 230-pound tight end, Billingsley announced over the weekend that he had picked Texas as his next destination. Billingsley becomes the 30th newcomer and third transfer that UT has added to its 2022 roster. Billingsley will be on the Texas campus for the spring semester. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Billingsley spent the past three seasons at Alabama and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was his offensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020. During his time in Tuscaloosa, Billingsley averaged 15.1 yards over his 37 receptions. Billingsley also scored six times for the Crimson Tide.

This past season, Billingsley appeared in 15 games and made one start. In a 63-14 rout of Southern Miss on Sept. 25, he had 105 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The addition of Billingsley comes after Texas lost its two two tight ends from the 2021 season. Cade Brewer, who caught 22 football and scored three times this past fall, has exhausted his eligibility. Jared Wiley transferred to TCU after a nine-catch campaign. Gunnar Helm and Juan Davis earned playing time as freshmen and Ja'Tavion Sanders was a five-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class.

Billingsley joins a Texas team that uses what assistant coach Jeff Banks has described as a "two tight end-based offense." Sariskian said last year that outside of quarterbacks, tight ends may be the most valuable position on his offense.

"We put a lot on them formationally," Sarkisian said. "We have a variety of run schemes that ask them to be blockers, whether it's on the line of scrimmage, on the perimeter, internally. And then a pretty extensive role in the passing game so there's a lot on them to make this offense go."