The wink, the boot and good-bye: Texas K Cameron Dicker leaving Longhorns for NFL Draft

Cameron Dicker, the kicker, winked his way into Texas fans hearts against Oklahoma. Now, he’s moving on.

The most successful kicker in UT history announced Wednesday that he will forgo his extra year of eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft.

“Saying goodbye to Texas is a decision that has been difficult and is one that I would not choose if I wasn’t confident that God is ready to use me in this next chapter,” Dicker said in a statement.

“I am so proud to have represented Texas as your kicker these last four years,” Dicker added. “I love this university and I love Longhorn Nation. The Forty Acres will always be home to me.”

More:Texas recruiting notebook: How Cameron Dicker helped the Longhorns find their next kicker

Dicker appeared in 49 games and scored 386 points, the most ever by a Texas kicker and third-most in school history. He leaves as the school’s all-time leader in field goals (60), attempts (79), second in extra points made (206) and fourth in field-goal accuracy (75.9%).

Dicker’s 40-yard field goal with nine seconds left to beat Oklahoma 48-45 in 2018. Television cameras caught the freshman winking at teammate Joseph Ossai, letting him know Dicker was well in control.

“Before and after every kick I would hug him and say, ‘No matter what, I love you, bruh,’” Ossai said in 2018. “After a made kick he would just wink at me, and I would wink back.”

In 2019, Dicker hit two game-winning field goals — a 26-yarder to beat No. 16 Kansas State and a 33-yarder to clip Kansas.

As a senior, Dicker was 13-for-15 on field goals. He was 10-for-10 on extra points in the 70-35 win over Texas Tech. Dicker also handled the punting duties and averaged 46.8 yards per attempt. That was the third-best average in season history. Dicker also had 16 punts go 50 yards or more.

“Words cannot express how thankful I am for Longhorn football, the University of Texas, and the city of Austin,” Dicker said. “To my coaches, professors, teammates, and fans, thank you for your support. There is nothing like the pride and loyalty of the University of Texas and of being a Longhorn.

“The Forty Acres has given me so much more than just a college football career and one of the best educations in the nation, it has given me an extended family that bleeds Burnt Orange,” he added.

