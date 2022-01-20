Isaiah Neyor, who accounted for the bulk of Wyoming's aerial attack, to transfer to Texas

After three years as a Cowboy, Isaiah Neyor has decided that he'd rather be a Longhorn than a Volunteer.

Neyor, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound wide receiver who spent the past three seasons at Wyoming, announced on Thursday that he will transfer to Texas. He previously had pledged to Tennessee.

During the 2021 season, Neyor had 44 receptions for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns for a 7-6 Wyoming team. That accounted for 27.3% of the team's receptions, 41.6% of the its receiving yards and 80% of Wyoming's touchdown catches. Neyor earned a second-team nod on the All-Mountain West Conference team.

A Texas native who attended Arlington Lamar, Neyor was a two-star recruit in 2019. He averaged 33.3 yards over his seven catches in 2020.

Neyor becomes the fourth transfer added to the Texas roster this offseason. Quarterback Quinn Ewers and cornerback Ryan Watts, who both played at Ohio State last season, and ex-Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley previously signed with the Longhorns.

Neyor joins a Texas receiving corps that has a new position coach in Brennan Marion, who tutored Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison at Pitt in 2021. Rising sophomore Xavier Worthy is coming off a dynamic debut and Jordan Whittington will be back, but no other returning receiver caught 20 passes last season.