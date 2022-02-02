Texas adds five-star offensive lineman Devon Campbell to its loaded 2022 recruiting class

On National Signing Day, Texas earned another big win on the recruiting trail.

Arlington Bowie senior Devon Campbell announced on Wednesday that he is joining the Class of 2022 at Texas. A five-star offensive lineman, Campbell picked UT over Oklahoma.

Most of the Class of 2022's elite recruits signed during the early signing period in December. The 6-foot-3, 310-pound Campbell, however, waited until the second signing period opened to make his announcement.

According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Campbell is the ninth-best prospect in the nation and his class' best interior lineman. He is also rated by 247Sports as UT's ninth-best signee since 2000.

Campbell joins a recruiting class at Texas that was already ranked fifth nationally. Twenty-seven of UT's 28 incoming freshmen signed with the Longhorns back in December.

Thanks to Campbell's commitment, seven members of UT's Class of 2022 are offensive linemen. Both Campbell and Kelvin Banks, who is an offensive tackle from Humble Summer Creek, are regarded as five-star talents. Before this recruiting cycle, Texas had last signed a five-star offensive lineman in 2013.

In December, Texas signed interior linemen Neto Umeozulu, Cole Hutson and Connor Robertson. Offensive tackles Malik Agbo and Cameron Williams were additional early signees.

Those seven offensive linemen represent a massive, 2,183-pound haul for Texas. The last time that Texas signed more than five linemen in one class was during the 2016 recruiting cycle.