National signing day 2022: Where is Texas football in the top-10 signing classes?

A look at the nation's top 10 classes, per 247Sports' composite rankings:

1. Texas A&M

By the numbers: 28 players, including a nation-high seven five-stars with 11 early enrollees

Last 3 classes: 8th in 2021, 6th in 2020, 4th in 2019

Head of the class: Three five-star defensive linemen — DL Walter Nolen, DL Shemar Stewart and DL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy

Jimbo Fisher's 2022 class is the highest-rated class in 247Sports history, since 2000. That's a big leap; in the 22 cycles since 2000, A&M's classes have averaged 17th nationally. The Aggies have now enjoyed only five top-10 classes in that span, including four straight. A&M signed seven players who were rated in the top 25 overall nationally. Oh, and Fisher already has things cooking for 2023; next year's class already holds a top-five ranking and has a four-star quarterback and two four-star defensive linemen already committed.

2. Alabama

By the numbers: 25 players with 13 early enrollees

Last 3 classes: 1st, 2nd, 1st

Head of the class: The top two edge rusher prospects in the country; five-stars Jeremiah Alexander and Jihaad Campbell are already on campus, too.

Another stellar class for Nick Saban, who's restocking his defensive line in a major way. The Crimson Tide also signed the No. 2 quarterback prospect in the country, Tennessean Ty Simpson, and added four five-stars in all as well as 18 four-stars.

3. Georgia

By the numbers: 29 players, the largest class among the top 20

Last 3 classes: 4th, 1st, 2nd

Head of the class: Five-star defensive lineman Mykel Williams, the No. 4 overall prospect in the country

The Bulldogs parlayed their national championship with another top-five recruiting class. It's still only third-best in the SEC, of course. Williams, out of Columbus, Ga., and five-star athlete Malaki Starks, out of Jefferson, were the Nos. 2 and 3 prospects in the state. Starks will probably play safety. Georgia added four-star DL Christen Miller on Wednesday. He's another Georgian.

4. Ohio State

By the numbers: 21 players, including two five-stars and 17 four-stars

Last 3 classes: 2nd, 5th, 14th

Head of the class: Five-star linebacker C.J. Hicks and five-star safety Sonny Styles

Another strong class for the Buckeyes. Hicks and Styles are the No. 1 prospects in their respective positions. And the rebuilding defense added a pair of highly-regarded edge rushers in Kenyatta Jackson and Omari Abor (out of Duncanville) and signed quarterback Devin Brown out of Utah, a 6-foot-2, 196-pound prospect who's a national top-50 overall recruit.

5. Texas

By the numbers: 28 players, including two five-stars and 10 early enrollees

Last 3 classes: 15th, 8th, 3rd

Head of the class: Five-star OL Devon Campbell and five-star OT Kelvin Banks

The Longhorns sorely needed to beef up their offensive line and certainly addressed that this cycle. Getting Campbell's commitment Wednesday afternoon lifted this class even higher than it was when it had Banks in hand. The Longhorns started the day with one player committed who hadn't signed in December — three-star cornerback Ronald Lewis from New Orleans. He ended up signing with TCU.

6. Penn State

By the numbers: 25 players, including three five-stars

Last 3 classes: 21st, 15th, 12th

Head of the class: Five-star RB Nicholas Singleton

Singleton, who signed in December and is already on campus, was the big get. He's the No. 1 running back prospect in the country. The Nittany Lions also have the No. 4 quarterback recruit, Drew Allar, a 6-foot-4, 232-pound prospect who also is already on campus. In all there are three five-stars, 13 four-stars and nine three-stars in the class. Penn State had finished outside the top 10 for three straight years.

7. Notre Dame

By the numbers: 21 players, including 16 four-stars

Last 3 classes: 9th, 18th, 15th

Head of the class: Five-star LB Jaylen Sneed

The Fighting Irish didn't sign a lot of players, but 16 of their 21 recruits are four-star prospects and 12 players are already on campus and will go through spring workouts. Sneed, the No. 3 linebacker prospect in the country, is the lone five-star. Notre Dame made an effort to address both offensive and defensive lines.

8. Oklahoma

By the numbers: 20 players, including 15 four-stars

Last 3 classes: 10th, 13th, 6th

Head of the class: Four-star CB Gentry Williams, the state of Oklahoma's top-rated prospect

The Sooners added three players on Wednesday, enough to bump them up two spots and jump Michigan and North Carolina. Two of those signees were Tulsa, Okla. cornerback Williams (a national top-100 recruit) and Kansas athlete Jaren Kanak, a one-time Clemson pledge who will play linebacker. Looks like five-star prospects stayed away from OU this year.

9. Michigan

By the numbers: 23 players, including two five-stars

Last 3 classes: 13th, 10th, 8th

Head of the class: Five-star CB Will Johnson

Even as Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh was being wooed by the Minnesota Vikings, Michigan produced its third straight top-10 class. Harbaugh was able to parlay a big season, which included a Big Ten championship and a College Football Playoff appearance, into a defensive-focused class highlighted by Johnson, out of Grosse Pointe, Mich.

10. North Carolina

By the numbers: 17 players, including two five-stars

Last 3 classes: 14th, 14th, 30th

Head of the class: A pair of five-star linemen — OT Zach Rice and DL Travis Shaw

Mack Brown weaved his magic recruiting wand again, holding off Clemson's bid to break into the top 10. Rice and Shaw are both already on campus. Rice is the No. 1 tackle prospect in the country; he and Shaw are both top-20 national overall recruits. Beyond them, though, Brown targeted some skill position players, signing highly-regarded WR Andre Greene Jr. out of Virginia and running back Omarion Hampton, a 6-foot, 215-pound runner from Clayton, N.C. The Tar Heels were still chasing some unsigned pledges late Wednesday afternoon.