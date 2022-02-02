'I had to go': Anderson running back Colin Page jumps on walk-on opportunity from Texas

Around lunchtime on Wednesday, more than two dozen pizzas made their way into the gym at Anderson High.

With the exception being a few slices of cheese and sausage, the pizza had little chance of lasting long. Not with high school football players and middle school students in the vicinity.

The pizza party was held in honor of Colin Page, the school's star running back. He didn't have much time to eat, however. Surrounded by family, friends, teammates and students from nearby Murchison Middle School, Page was being celebrated for his acceptance on a preferred walk-on offer at Texas.

Pepperoni would have to wait. Page had pictures to take and "Horns Up" signs to flash.

"I'm just so excited, words can't describe it," Page said. "I'm just ready to get to work."

Following his hire last year, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian stressed his desire to beef up the Longhorns' walk-on program. Sarkisian figured that "when that mutual respect occurs (between starters and walk-ons), that's when you've really got a great locker room. That's when you've got a great team."

So in recent weeks, high school players like Rouse defensive end Ben Armstrong and Houston Clear Springs running back Ky Woods announced they would be walking on at Texas. Fort Worth All Saints offensive lineman Rick McBroom made a similar call Tuesday night.

Then there's Page, who claimed a first-team spot on the American-Statesman's All-Central Texas team in 2021. As a senior, he rushed for 1,702 yards and scored 28 offensive touchdowns in 10 games.

He won't be asked to replicate those numbers at Texas anytime soon. He may not get much playing time at all. There are walk-on success stories in UT's history — recently, think linebacker Luke Brockermeyer and wide receiver Kai Money — but the impact made by players without scholarships is typically tied to practices and team culture.

"He's used to being the guy, so it's always a step of realizing that you're not the guy anymore," said Daniel Pittsford, Page's basketball coach at Anderson. "He's humble. I think he'll just work his tail off and he'll do everything they ask him to do and more. I think he's a great candidate for it and I think he'll be a great reflection for UT."

Anderson football coach Roderick Thompson lauded Page as a hard worker. On Wednesday, he told a story about how Page interacted with a varsity newcomer during halftime of a game last fall against Westwood.

Anderson was leading comfortably at halftime, but Page still got on the recent call-up for his giddy demeanor in the locker room. Page reminded him that the Trojans still had work to do. Anderson went on to win 52-14 as Page accounted for 316 yards of offense and five touchdowns.

"That's how Colin was. When it was time to go to work, it was time to go to work," Thompson said. "When it was time to enjoy the fruits of your labor, he enjoyed them. He's all about the work first."

Page would like to eventually find an on-field role at Texas. He labels himself as a running back and athlete. If needed, he'd be happy to contribute on special teams. Down the road, he can envision becoming a slot receiver.

Pittsford compared the 5-foot-11, 200-pound Page to a bowling ball on the basketball court. Thompson added that his three-year letterman didn't shy away from contact in football.

"I'd say (I'm a) power runner," Page said. "I think I'm agile, I've got some moves."

The son of two Texas Exes, Page has long seen Texas as his dream school. Page joked that half of his closet is already full of burnt orange apparel. His favorite Longhorn of all-time? Without hesitating, he replied it's "got to be Vince Young, he's the best of all time."

Page described his recruitment as "very slow," but he began to receive interest from some small schools during this school year. But once walking on at Texas became an option, his mind was made up.

"I just knew, like Texas, I couldn't deny that," Page said. "I had to go."