Texas football poised for fourth top-10 class in five years as signing day arrives

Texas, like most other major programs across the country, won't be as busy Wednesday on national signing day as it was last December, when most recruits signed during the early signing period.

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian made a splash in December when he signed a class ranked No. 5 nationally heading into the final month and a half of the 2022 recruiting cycle. Still, this is one of the most important days of the year for college programs, as classes are finalized.

Where we're at heading into signing day:

Texas football: COVID hit Texas football, other sports with financial shortfall

Signing day storylines

Texas pretty much has its class wrapped up. But what happens on Wednesday matters. Things to follow:

• Where will Texas' class rank? The Horns start the day at No. 5 and should finish in the top 10, maybe even the top five if things shake out right.

• Who's left that Texas wants? The Longhorns should be in good shape to land their second five-star offensive lineman in Arlington Bowie guard Devon Campbell, the top-ranked interior lineman in the country. He's the big fish. Oklahoma is in play for him, too.

• Who's left that Texas wants — but probably won't get? Texas would love to sign Houston Cypress Park linebacker Harold Perkins, a five-star prospect who decommitted from Texas A&M in late January. But it looks like the No. 2 player in the state is leaning toward the SEC, perhaps even still A&M.

• Will Ronald Lewis sign? The three-star cornerback from New Orleans has been committed since last August, but chose not to sign in December, the only UT pledge to do so.

Who's Texas getting?

The Longhorns have signed 27 players so far, with 10 of those already on campus as early enrollees. The class is light on skill players but stocked with linemen.

Quarterbacks (1)

1. Maalik Murphy (Gardena, Calif.): The No. 12 QB prospect in the country. Already on campus.

Running backs (1)

1. Jaydon Blue (Klein Cain): Four-star is the No. 15 RB prospect nationally and a top-200 overall recruit. Already on campus.

Wide receivers (3)

1. Brenen Thompson (Spearman): Four-star prospect is 5-foot-10, 165 pounds and the No. 20 receiver prospect nationally. Signed in December.

Texas football: Isaiah Neyor, who accounted for the bulk of Wyoming's aerial attack, to transfer to Texas

2. Xavion Brice (Arlington Seguin): Signed as a three-star athlete, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound three-star flipped from Oklahoma and signed in December.

3. Savion Red (Grand Prairie): Another three-star athlete, the 5-foot-10, 210-pound all-purpose high school dynamo was a longtime SMU pledge. Signed in December.

Offensive linemen (6)

1. Kelvin Banks, OT (Humble Summer Creek): Texas' first five-star OL since Darius James in 2013. The No. 3 tackle prospect in the country signed in December.

2. Neto Umeozulu, G (Allen): Another elite line prospect, the four-star is the No. 90 overall recruit in the country. Signed in December.

3. Malik Agbo, OT (Federal Way, Wash.): Four-star is the nation's No. 22 tackle prospect. Signed in December.

4. Cole Hutson, C/G (Frisco): Four-star interior line prospect is already on campus.

5. Cameron Williams, OT (Duncanville): Three-star OL prospect signed in December.

6. Connor Robertson, G (Westlake): A 6-foot-4, 295-pound interior line prospect. Signed in December.

Texas football: Gary Patterson routinely beat Texas; now he joins the Longhorns under Steve Sarkisian

Defensive linemen (8)

1. J'mond Tapp, Edge (Donaldsonville, La.): The Horns went out of state for their top edge rushers. Louisiana's No. 9 recruit signed in December.

2. Justice Finkley, Edge (Trussville, Ala.): Four-star is his state's No. 6 prospect. Already on campus.

3. Jaray Bledsoe, DL (Marlin): A top-25 defensive tackle prospect. Already on campus.

4. Kristopher Ross, DL (Galena Park North Shore): Four-star prospect signed in December.

5. Derrick Brown, Edge (Texarkana Texas High): Four-star edge rusher signed in December.

6. Zac Swanson, DL (Phoeniz, Ariz.): Four-star is 6-foot-4, 255 pounds and a top-50 DL prospect. Signed in December.

7. Ethan Burke, Edge (Westlake): Intriguing 6-foot-7, 225-pound pass rusher who's the No. 31 edge prospect in the country. Signed in December.

8. Aaron Bryant, DL (Southaven, Miss.): Three-star lineman is the No. 12 recruit in his state. Already on campus.

Linebackers (1)

1. Trevell Johnson, Arlington Martin: Inside linebacker prospect. Signed in December.

Defensive backs (5)

1. Terrance Brooks, CB (Little Elm): A top-100 national recruit and the No. 10 corner prospect. Already on campus.

2. Bryan Allen Jr., S (Aledo): Four-star is the No. 10 safety prospect nationally. Already on campus.

3. Jaylon Guilbeau, CB (Port Arthur Memorial): Another top-20 cornerback prospect for this class. Already on campus.

4. Austin Jordan, S (Denton Ryan): A top-20 safety prospect, the four-star signed in December.

5. Larry Turner-Gooden, S (Mission Hills, Calif.): Four-star is a top-25 safety prospect. Already on campus.

Special teams (2)

1. Will Stone, K (Regents): Cameron Dicker is moving on. Stone, the No. 4 kicker prospect in the country, signed in December.

2. Lance St. Louis, LS (Gilbert, Ariz.): The No. 1 long snapper prospect in the country. Signed in December.

Other new Longhorns

Texas has worked the transfer portal hard. QB Quinn Ewers (Ohio State) was the No. 1 prospect in the whole 2021 class before he left Southlake Carroll early and signed with the Buckeyes; WR Isaiah Neyor (Wyoming) is a big target (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) who had 12 TDs last season and led his team in catches; TE Jahleel Billingsley (Alabama) already has played for Sarkisian for two seasons, in Tuscaloosa; and CB Ryan Watts (Ohio State) was a four-star prospect coming out of Little Elm in 2020.

All four transfers are eligible to play immediately. And all four could end up starting.

Where is Texas ranked?

The Longhorns' class is currently No. 5. The top 10:

1. Texas A&M, led by six five-stars, which lead the country.

2. Alabama, led by the top two edge rusher prospects in the nation.

3. Georgia, which has the second-most five-star signees so far (5).

4. Ohio State, led by the nation's No. 1 linebacker and safety prospects.

5. Texas, which currently has the biggest class in the country.

6. Penn State, which signed the nation's No. 1 running back prospect.

7. Notre Dame, which, like Texas, has one five-star — so far.

8. Michigan, which is focusing on the defensive side this year.

9. North Carolina, a balanced class so far for Mack Brown.

10. Oklahoma, which is going through a coaching change.

About those rankings ...

Remember, rankings are merely best guesstimations done by recruiting sites based on rankings of hundreds of high school prospects across the country. Star ratings and national class rankings are merely starting points; it's up to players and coaches from there on the developmental front.

Consider:

• Texas' classes ranked No. 3 in 2018, No. 3 in 2019 and No. 8 in 2020. The Longhorns have gone 20-15 over the last three seasons.

• Over the last two signing classes — a total of 43 signees — 40 are still on the roster. Texas has lost a four-star quarterback who transferred to Utah, a four-star linebacker who has transferred to TCU and a three-star receiver who entered the portal last summer after an alleged domestic violence arrest.

• Three schools finished ahead of Texas' No. 3 classes in 2018 and 2019. While the Horns have gone 20-15 since, Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State have gone 39-4, 36-4 and 29-5 with five College Football Playoff trips, two CFP titles and two national runner-up finishes.