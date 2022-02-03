Meet the Longhorns: The 2022 class is Texas' fourth top-10 class in last five years

Texas signed 28 players in this year's recruiting class. Player capsules were compiled by American-Statesman's Richard Tijerina. Players are listed by order of their national overall prospect ranking on 247Sports' composite ratings. Texas' class is ranked No. 5, its fourth top-10 class in the last five years.

Devon Campbell, offensive lineman

Arlington Bowie; 5 stars; 6-foot-3 / 310 pounds

Ranks: Pos. — 1st; State — 2nd; Overall — 9th

The offensive line was the biggest to-do on Steve Sarkisian's fix-it list, and what a haul. Texas added just one player on Wednesday, but Campbell pairs with Kelvin Banks to represent a major upgrade up front, perhaps immediately. Campbell is the best interior line prospect in the country and likely is set at guard. He picked Texas over Oklahoma.

Already enrolled? No

Kelvin Banks, offensive tackle

Humble Summer Creek; 5 stars; 6-5 / 300

Ranks: Pos. — 3rd; State — 8th; Overall — 32nd

Banks, out of the Houston area, was the prized jewel of Texas' class until Campbell signed on Wednesday. Banks signed in December, becoming the Longhorns' first five-star offensive lineman signed since Darius James back in 2013. Now Campbell becomes UT's first five-star signed since Banks. Neither lineman will arrive on campus till this summer, however. We're sure Kyle Flood can hardly wait.

Already enrolled? No

Terrance Brooks, cornerback

Little Elm; 4 stars; 5-11 / 190

Ranks: Pos. — 10th; State — 14th; Overall — 82nd

Texas flipped him from his Ohio State commitment on the first day of the early signing period, and getting him paid more dividends because one week later when Buckeyes cornerback Ryan Watts — who was a four-star cornerback in 2020 out of Little Elm, too — transferred to Texas. Both Brooks and Watts are already on campus. Brooks is Texas' highest-rated defensive recruit.

Already enrolled? Yes

Neto Umeozulu, guard

Allen; 4 stars; 6-4 / 285

Ranks: Pos. — 4th; State — 16th; Overall — 90th

Happy belated birthday, coach Flood. Texas' offensive line coach turned 51 two weeks ago, but this year's recruiting efforts to fix the line could be worth the wait. Umeozulu — like Campbell and Banks, a top-five national prospect up front — represents a major upgrade in a major problem area, and the Longhorns are adding depth in this cycle as well. Umeozulu was an Under Armour All-American.

Already enrolled? No

J'mond Tapp, edge

Donaldsville (La.) Ascension Catholic, 4 stars; 6-3 / 245

Ranks: Pos. — 11th; State — 9th; Overall — 106th

Tapp signed in December over 18 other schools, including nearby LSU, which had pursued him for more than a year. But the defensive end/edge rusher reportedly just wanted to play out of state all along, and he had been committed to UT since last summer. He's one of a group of intriguing edge rusher prospects that Texas has added.

Already enrolled? No

Justice Finkley, edge

Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville; 4 stars; 6-2 / 255

Ranks: Pos. — 12th; State — 6th; Overall — 115th

Like Tapp, Finkley chose Texas over his home-state Crimson Tide, who also offered him. With Jacoby Jones and Ray Thornton having moved on, Texas needs a couple of the four edge rushers it signed to pan out, as the lack of a consistent pass rush and not having real difference makers on the edge was a season-long issue. Finkley is on campus and will take part in spring workouts. That helps.

Already enrolled? Yes

Bryan Allen Jr., safety

Aledo; 4 stars; 6-0 / 185

Ranks: Pos. — 10th; State — 20th; Overall — 125th

The 2020 Class 5A defensive player of the year is already on campus and will take part in spring football, a good start to his potential path to playing as a freshman. The one-time LSU commitment was a talented playmaker in high school who could become a solid college player. He was recruited by UT special teams coordinator Blake Gideon, who started 52 career games at safety for the Longhorns from 2008-11.

Already enrolled? Yes

Brenen Thompson, wide receiver

Spearman; 4 stars; 5-10 / 165

Ranks: Pos. — 20th; State — 21st; Overall — 130th

Texas signed three receivers in December and also added Wyoming transfer Isaiah Neyor, who led the Cowboys in receiving and scored 12 touchdowns last season. Thompson has high-end speed, winning the Class 3A 200-meter state title and finishing second in the 100, and good hands and looks like a potential weapon in the kick return game, too. He picked Texas over Texas A&M and Oklahoma State.

Already enrolled? No

Jaylon Guilbeau, cornerback

Port Arthur Memorial; 4 stars; 5-11 / 175

Ranks: Pos. — 19th; State — 24th; Overall — 157th

The Longhorns never gave up on Guilbeau, who originally committed when Tom Herman was coaching but decommitted last fall and switched to TCU. But he backed off the Horned Frogs when head coach Gary Patterson was fired. Guilbeau, a national top-20 cornerback prospect, recommitted to Texas on Thanksgiving and signed in December and, as fate would have it, will be reunited with Patterson after all.

Already enrolled? Yes

Jaray Bledsoe, defensive tackle

Marlin; 4 stars; 6-4 / 270

Ranks: Pos. — 23rd; State — 28th; Overall — 171st

It's been more than a year since Bledsoe last played. He was forced to sit out his senior season last fall after the UIL ruled him ineligible following his transfer from Class 2A Bremond. At Bremond, he had flown relatively under the radar but put up more than 100 tackles and 17 tackles for loss in 2020. He should settle in at Texas as a defensive tackle.

Already enrolled? Yes

Maalik Murphy, quarterback

Gardena (Calif.) Juniper Serra; 4 stars; 6-4 / 225

Ranks: Pos. — 12th; State — 13th; Overall — 174th

It was Herman who gave Murphy his UT offer, not Sarkisian, but Sarkisian was also recruiting him as Alabama's offensive coordinator at the time. Murphy committed to Sarkisian a month after Texas hired him. He led his team to a California state championship in December, then signed with the Longhorns the following week. He'll battle Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card for the starting job; that battle begins this spring.

Already enrolled? Yes

Jaydon Blue, running back

Klein Cain; 4 stars; 5-11 / 205

Ranks: Pos. — 15th; State — 31st; Overall — 191st

Blue opted to skip his senior season in order to protect his body for future Saturdays and possible Sundays and also to focus on academics. He rushed for nearly 3,800 yards and 46 touchdowns his sophomore and junior years, though. Like Murphy, Sarkisian was recruiting Blue for Alabama when Blue pledged to Texas about a month before Sarkisian was hired. Blue stuck with his pledge and signed early.

Already enrolled? Yes

Kristopher Ross, defensive lineman

Galena Park North Shore; 4 stars; 6-3 / 280

Ranks: Pos. — 31st; State — 38th; Overall — 238th

Sarkisian hit all the top power programs of the state this recruiting cycle, getting players from Allen, Westlake, Galena Park North Shore and even Southlake Carroll if you include Ewers. Ross, who signed early, will probably start out at defensive tackle. He won the Touchdown Club of Houston's defensive player of the year award.

Already enrolled? No

Austin Jordan, safety

Denton Ryan; 4 stars; 6-0 / 190

Ranks: Pos. — 19th; State — 39th; Overall — 245th

Another potential playmaker to help the secondary. Jordan, who signed in December, played cornerback at Ryan but projects to safety in college and was a teammate of current UT freshman Ja'Tavion Sanders. They helped lead Ryan to a state title in 2020. Jordan's final three schools included Ohio State and Oklahoma.

Already enrolled? No

Larry Turner-Gooden, safety

Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany; 4 stars; 6-0 / 179

Ranks: Pos. — 23rd; State — 23rd; Overall — 271st

He actually signed in December, but nobody knew until he made the announcement at the U.S. Army All-American Game in San Antonio on Jan. 8. The one-time Arizona State pledge picked Texas over Penn State, USC, Maryland and Colorado. And he enrolled early, too, so he and Bryan Allen Jr. will get valuable spring reps.

Already enrolled? Yes

Malik Agbo, offensive tackle

Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer; 4 stars; 6-5 / 320

Ranks: Pos. — 22nd; State — 5th; Overall — 282nd

Another big-bodied lineman who the Longhorns are hoping can help up front. Miami also was in the mix for him. His strengths include good footwork and athleticism. He signed in December but won't arrive till this summer, though, so he'll be behind when fall camp opens in August.

Already enrolled? No

Derrick Brown, edge

Texarkana Texas High; 4 stars; 6-3 / 210

Ranks: Pos. — 27th; State — 46th; Overall — 305th

Brown, who signed early, picked Texas over Baylor. He was used primarily as an outside linebacker in high school but also played some defensive end. He's a top-50 state prospect who the Longhorns hope will be able to fill a pass-rushing void. Last offseason, Texas worked the portal to bring in edge players like Ovie Oghoufo, Thornton and Ben Davis. This year, Sarkisian is working the recruiting trails. Brown was recruited directly by defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski.

Already enrolled? No

Cole Hutson, guard

Frisco; 4 stars; 6-5 / 312

Ranks: Pos. — 14th; State — 49th; Overall — 364th

He'll probably redshirt, but the interior line prospect gives Flood a big blocker to grow and develop. Hutson, who signed in December and will go through spring drills, chose Texas over 13 other schools and also holds the distinction of being the first offensive line pledge of the Steve Sarkisian era.

Already enrolled? Yes

Zac Swanson, defensive lineman

Phoenix (Ariz.) Brophy College Prep.; 4 stars; 6-4 / 255

Ranks: Pos. — 47th; State — 5th; Overall — 379th

Another likely redshirt candidate, Swanson needs to bulk up in order to transition from a defensive end role in high school to a defensive tackle in college. His list of final four schools also included Kentucky, USC and Oregon. He signed in December.

Already enrolled? No

Ethan Burke, edge

Westlake; 3 stars; 6-7 / 225

Ranks: Pos. — 31st; State — 54th; Overall — 380th

Another high-profile early signing surprise, Burke signed after flipping from Michigan. The last two months have been a whirlwind; he had been committed to the Wolverines only since Dec. 1, Texas didn't even offer him till the day before signing day and Burke has since soared up the national prospect rankings, improving from No. 605 overall in mid-December to No. 382 now.

Already enrolled? No

Aaron Bryant, defensive tackle

Southaven, Miss.; 4 stars; 6-4 / 306

Ranks: Pos. — 52nd; State — 12th; Overall — 404th

A former offensive lineman, Bryant thrived in his first season on defense in 2020, producing 68 tackles, six sacks and four forced fumbles. He's another big-framed tackle who should get bigger and begin to earn snaps later. Six of the state of Mississippi's top eight prospects this year are on the defensive side. Bryant signed in December.

Already enrolled? Yes

Cameron Williams, offensive tackle

Duncanville; 3 stars; 6-5 / 360

Ranks: Pos. — 36th; State — 65th; Overall — 444th

A former Oregon pledge, Williams will probably get a look on the right side of Texas' line. The Longhorns need all sorts of help up front and addressed both elite prospects and talent to help depth this cycle.

Already enrolled? No

Trevell Johnson, linebacker

Arlington Martin; 3 stars; 6-1 / 200

Ranks: Pos. — 51st; State — 74th; Overall — 530th

The big question about Johnson, who signed in December, is his health; he tried to play through a hip injury last spring and into the fall but was lost for the season in his opener and needed surgery for a hip labral tear. But before the injury, he was solid: 200 tackles, five sacks and 26 tackles for loss in his sophomore and junior years.

Already enrolled? No

Connor Robertson, offensive lineman

Austin Westlake; 3 stars; 6-4 / 296

Ranks: Pos. — 27th; State — 89th; Overall — 590th

Where will Robertson end up? He played tackle in high school but projects to the interior for college. Texas told him during the recruiting process that he'll probably eventually move to center. Everyone likely will have a year to figure it out.

Already enrolled? No

Xavion Brice, wide receiver

Arlington Seguin; 3 stars; 6-1 / 175

Ranks: Pos. — 51st; State — 116th; Overall — 812th

Brice signed in December, flipping from Oklahoma on signing day. He had pledged to Kansas back in 2020, switched to OU last summer and then began flirting with Texas. He had more than 1,400 all-purpose yards and 16 touchdowns this past season.

Already enrolled? No

Savion Red, wide receiver

Grand Prairie; 3 stars; 5-10 / 210

Ranks: Pos. — 109th; State — 205th; Overall — None

It's easy to look at the rankings and dismiss Red as a three-star athlete whose only real other interest came from SMU and Kansas. But maybe Sarkisian found something in the versatile, physical playmaker who produced more than 3,500 all-purpose throwing, rushing and receiving yards and 39 touchdowns in his prep career. The longtime SMU pledge decommitted from the Mustangs in late November and signed with the Longhorns in December.

Already enrolled? No

Will Stone, kicker

Regents; 3 stars; 6-0 / 175

Ranks: Pos. — 4th; State — 231st; Overall — None

As expected, Cameron Dicker is leaving for the NFL. Enter Stone, a local kicker who actually got on Texas' radar thanks to Dicker himself. He's a national top-five kicker prospect who nailed field goals of 54 and 48 yards in a game last fall.

Already enrolled? No

Lance St. Louis, long snapper

Gilbert (Ariz.) Williams Field; 2 stars; 6-1 / 215

Ranks: Pos. — 1st; State — 40th; Overall — None

A scholarship for a long snapper? Sarkisian apparently thought securing specialists is important enough to answer yes. St. Louis, whose father spent 10 years long snapping in the NFL, is the No. 1 snapper prospect in the country who also played center in high school. He signed in December and will get broken in at the same time as Stone, his new kicker.

Already enrolled? No