Under Texas’ Steve Sarkisian, Gary Patterson's salary is far more than the typical coaching analyst

As the new special assistant to Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, Gary Patterson will make $150,000 annually, according to salary data obtained by Axios.

Patterson had a compensation package worth an estimated $6.1 million for the 2021 football season, according to the USA Today coaches salary database. He and TCU parted ways on Oct. 31.

Patterson’s salary is far greater than what typical offensive or defensive analysts make. Those positions usually get $25,000. Former head coaches typically like those roles just to receive health benefits while they recharge for another opportunity.

Now at Texas, Patterson will likely break down film and help prepare scouting reports for the UT coaches. By NCAA rule, he cannot have an on-field coaching role.

More:Texas’ Steve Sarkisian leaning on Gary Patterson’s football mind to sharpen Longhorns

“Gary is going to offer the advice and what he thinks we can (or) should do, whether it’s personnel, whether it’s scheme, whether it’s game plan,” Sarkisian said last week. “Ultimately, we as a staff have to choose to say this is what we’re going to do or we’re going to go in this direction. And that’s OK.

“Gary’s a great sounding board for all of us. He provides a wealth of experience and knowledge.”

Contact Brian Davis by phone or text at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com or @BDavisAAS.