Here's how you can show up this season in a custom Texas football jersey

Hookem

Texas fans, ready to sport a DeMarvion Overshown No. 0 or Xavier Worthy No. 8 this fall?

On Wednesday, Texas athletics announced its online team shop will allow in the fall Longhorn devotees to grab a football jersey with a specific player and number on it. Athletes will receive a portion of the sales.

When the NCAA passed name, image and likeness rules last summer, college athletes could for the first time start making money for their use of name and number on any type of apparel.

Last fall, Overshown started his own T-shirt and hat line. The revenue generated from the venture helped him buy a car for his mom.

Previously, universities could only sell generic, no-name numbered tops. In 2005, during the Longhorns' drive to the national championship, fans could purchase Vince Young's No. 10 jersey without his name on the back.