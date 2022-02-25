American-Statesman writers Kirk Bohls, Cedric Golden, Brian Davis honored by nation’s sports editors

American-Statesman Staff

American-Statesman sports writers Kirk Bohls, Cedric Golden and Brian Davis were honored last week with a combined four national writing awards by the Associated Press Sports Editors.

APSE judges, meeting in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., awarded the Statesman top-10 finishes in the breaking news, columns, projects and short feature categories in the newspaper’s circulation category. All awards were based on stories published in 2021.

Bohls, Golden and Davis were honored in the project category for a three-part series on name, image and likeness and how that will change college athletics going forward.

Part 1:What's in a name: Thanks to NCAA changes, Texas athletes are about to find out

Part 2: ‘It's a tsunami’: Texas coaches, administrators look for NIL clarity amid waves of change

Part 3: A matter of trust: Cottage industry springs to life for NIL issues, but whom does it serve?

Bohls was honored for column writing based on four submissions. He wrote about former Texas running back Jim Bertelsen and another piece on men’s basketball coach Leon Black after both passed away.

Bohls also wrote how Texas fans should “bring on the adult beverages and book that stay on a psychiatrist’s couch” in a column about UT’s 55-48 loss to Oklahoma. He also turned nostalgic on a night the UT men’s basketball team played at Gregory Gym.

Davis won two individual awards, one for breaking news and another for short features.

Two days into 2021, Davis chronicled the head-spinning day Texas fired football coach Tom Herman and hired Steve Sarkisian within hours. Davis also wrote a short feature detailing DeMarvion Overshown’s upbringing in tiny Arp to becoming “Agent Zero” with the Longhorns.