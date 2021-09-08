Former Texas golf stars Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth among captain's picks for Ryder Cup

Adam Woodard

Golfweek

The captain has spoken, the American team for the 43rd Ryder Cup is officially set and a pair of Texas Longhorns were among the selections announced Wednesday morning.

Six players – Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay – had previously qualified for the team off the U.S. Ryder Cup points standings. On Wednesday morning U.S. captain Steve Stricker announced his six captain’s picks for the biennial event against Europe to be held Sept. 24-26 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

Stricker’s picks feature a mix of both experience and youth, with four rookies making their Ryder Cup debut. The captain’s picks were UT products Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth as well as Daniel Berger, Harris English, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele.

Scheffler is the lowest-ranked player on the U.S. team, sitting 21st in the Official World Golf Ranking.