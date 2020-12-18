Men’s preview: No. 11 Texas vs. Oklahoma State

No. 11 Texas vs. Oklahoma State

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

Where: Erwin Center (limited capacity 3,100)

TV/radio: Longhorn Network/104.9 The Horn

About the series: Texas leads 52-45. The Longhorns have won three of the last five games. But in what was an emotional crusher for the Horns, the Cowboys cruised to an 81-59 romp in Austin in last year’s regular-season finale in Austin.

About the Longhorns: This is now Texas’ Big 12 opener since last Sunday’s game against Baylor was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. That game is most likely to be rescheduled for early March, before the Big 12 tournament. ... Ramey comes in on a tear, having gone 5-for-7 from 3-point range in Wednesday’s win over Sam Houston State. He’s now 15-for-31 from long range this season. ... Oddly, Coleman has gone quiet the last two games, at least offensively. He scored just five points against Texas State and nine against Sam Houston State. He had been averaging 16.4 before those two games. Still, he's the Big 12’s fifth-best shooter (.479). ... Coach Shaka Smart has practically begged players to get more active on the glass. Texas is a pedestrian sixth in the league in rebounding margin (plus-5.1).

About the Cowboys: Cunningham may be the Big 12’s leading scorer, but he can’t be a one-man show. Three other Cowboys scored in double figures in a stunning 77-76 upset loss to TCU in the Cowboys’ Big 12 opener. But there were leaks on the defensive end. The Horned Frogs shot 54.5% from the floor and were 8-for-17 from 3-point range. OSU even had an eight-point lead with 2:21 remaining and still couldn’t close the door. “We did some good things, but we didn’t do enough to win. In this league, you gotta go win the game,” Boynton told The Oklahoman afterward. ... Free throws also were hard to watch; OSU was 17-for-26 at the stripe. ... The Pokes will get an energy boost coming back to an arena where they dominated the Horns last season. OSU shot a staggering 66% against Texas as Likekele had 15 points.

