After delay, Texas gets Big 12 season going Sunday vs. Oklahoma State

Sunday is Texas’ Big 12 opener. Take two.

The Longhorns thought they’d lift the conference curtain last week, but COVID-19 had other plans. Baylor had to postpone because of contact tracing, and now that game will be likely be rescheduled at the end of the regular season.

“We know how big the game was and how much it could have helped our season,” UT guard Courtney Ramey said.

That brings No. 11 Texas (6-1, 0-0 Big 12) to its next scheduled league game against Oklahoma State (6-1, 0-1). It’ll be the first matchup between Texas’ Greg Brown and Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, two high-profile freshmen expected to jump into the NBA draft after this season.

It’s also a chance for Texas to refocus after a rather lackluster finish against Sam Houston State. The Horns ran up a 27-point lead but meandered around the final 10 minutes before winning 79-63 Wednesday night.

“Trying to get some different guys some minutes, some opportunities, but you need to be better than we were in a second half,” UT coach Shaka Smart said.

Most Big 12 teams are already underway with conference play. No. 5 Kansas won a terrific game at No. 14 Texas Tech on Thursday. Kansas State has already shocked Iowa State. TCU knocked off Oklahoma State in their respective openers as Cunningham missed a potential game-winning last shot.

Texas’ herky-jerky season will have another pause after Sunday’s game. The Horns are next scheduled to go on Christmas break. Smart’s club is not scheduled to play again until Dec. 29 at home against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Then, UT travels to face Kansas in Lawrence.

From that point on, the Horns have a normal looking Big 12 schedule. They’ll play typical midweek games, either on Tuesdays or Wednesdays, and then another on Saturdays throughout January or February.

Contact Brian Davis at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com or @BDavisAAS.