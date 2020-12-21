Moving on up: Texas now ranked among the top 10 while Greg Brown wins Big 12 award

As Texas’ season continues to gather steam, the Longhorns continue to gather votes, both for the team and the individuals themselves.

On Monday, the Longhorns (7-1, 1-0 Big 12) moved up to No. 10 in the Associated Press Top 25 men’s basketball poll. It’s the first time Texas has been ranked in the top 10 in coach Shaka Smart’s six seasons.

The Horns reached as high as No. 6 in the nation during the 2014-15 campaign, which was coach Rick Barnes’ final season in Austin. Texas has not been ranked No. 1 since the 2009-10 season.

Meanwhile, UT freshman sensation Greg Brown was voted the Big 12’s newcomer of the week for his standout performances against Sam Houston State and Oklahoma State.

Brown averaged 20.5 points, 12 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game while notching consecutive double-doubles.

Facing off against his old AAU teammate Cade Cunningham on Sunday, Brown had his best game yet, scoring 24 points and grabbing 12 boards and blocking three shots.

In eight games this season, Brown leads the Horns in rebounding (7.5), blocks (12) and ranks third in scoring (12.5).

Tipoff for Texas’ next scheduled game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Dec. 29 has been moved up to 11 a.m. accommodate fans who want to watch the Alamo Bowl. The game will be televised on Longhorn Network.

