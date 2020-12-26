Texas non-conference game Tuesday vs. Texas A&M Corpus-Christi canceled

Texas’ next non-conference game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, both schools announced Saturday. A&M-Corpus Christi has paused team activities.

The two men’s basketball teams were scheduled to meet Tuesday at the Erwin Center as part of a men’s/women’s doubleheader. The Texas women’s game has not been affected. The UT women are scheduled to face Lamar at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The Corpus Christi game was supposed to be the final men’s tune-up before Big 12 play begins in earnest after the new year. Now, No. 10 Texas (7-1, 1-0 Big 12) will next play Saturday at No. 3 Kansas (8-1, 2-0). Tipoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan.

A UT source said the Longhorns would try to look for another non-conference replacement, however that could be difficult given the late notice.

Contact Brian Davis at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com or @BDavisAAS.