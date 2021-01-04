Men’s preview: No. 4 Texas vs. Iowa State

No. 4 Texas vs. Iowa State

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Erwin Center (Fans not allowed due to COVID-19 restrictions)

TV/radio: Longhorn Network/104.9 The Horn

About the series: Texas leads the all-time series 24-18. The Cyclones won the last matchup 81-52 last season in Ames, but the Longhorns have won six of the last eight overall.

About the Longhorns: After each game, Texas players are allowed to vote on what the team calls its “Domino of the Game,” Smart said. After the Kansas win, players split the award between Ramey and Sims. “I thought Jericho was the best player on the floor,” Smart said. Sims has been pushed and prodded all season and finally delivered with 11 points and 12 rebound in his first double-double of the year. Ramey had 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting. It speaks to UT’s depth that only eight Horns played against the Jayhawks. The team announced Gerald Liddell would transfer 15 minutes before tipoff. “Now, you’ve got eight guys and we took one of our walk-ons with us,” Smart said. “Fortunately that was a really, really strong eight that was able to play well.

About the Cyclones: It has already been a frustrating seven games in Ames. Prohm’s crew got blown out by Iowa (105-77) and then lost to Kansas State, West Virginia and Baylor in league play. Against the Bears, Young got off to a good start, and the Johnson scored 12 of his team-high 17 points in the second half. “It’s our league,” Prohm told the Des Moines Register before the Baylor game. “It’s what you sign up for in our league. It’s the best league in the country. It’s been like that year in and year out.” Sophomore guard Tre Jackson did not play in the first six games due to a knee injury. He logged 36 minutes against Baylor, though. Jackson averaged 4.3 points and 1.3 assists per game as a freshman. His return could mean fewer minutes for transfer Tyler Harris, who had no points in four minutes against Baylor.

