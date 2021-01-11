Texas’ Andrew Jones, Greg Brown win both Big 12 men’s basketball weekly awards

Texas swept the Big 12’s weekly men’s basketball awards Monday as the good vibes continued for the fourth-ranked Longhorns.

Junior guard Andrew Jones was named the Big 12 player of the week, and freshman phenom Greg Brown was named the league’s newcomer of the week. Both players were pivotal in wins over Iowa State and No. 14 West Virginia.

Jones averaged 19.5 points in the two wins and shot 47.1 percent overall while going 7-for-16 from 3-point range. He rang up a career-high 23 points against Iowa State and buried the game-winning 3-pointer against West Virginia in the final seconds for UT’s 72-70 road win.

Jones also became the 39th player in school history to cross the 1,000-point career scoring mark.

All of this happened on the three-year anniversary of coach Shaka Smart telling the team his standout guard from Irving had been diagnosed with leukemia.

Sunday was the three-year mark since Texas made Jones’ diagnosis public.

Brown averaged a double-double in the two wins, getting 13.5 points and 11 rebounds per game. He was also 10-for-20 shooting overall and hit three 3-pointers. Brown now has four double-doubles on the season.

Texas (10-1, 4-0 Big 12) has two home games this week against No. 15 Texas Tech (Wednesday) and Kansas State (Saturday).

