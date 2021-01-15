Men's preview: No. 4 Texas vs. Kansas State

No. 4 Texas vs. Kansas State

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Erwin Center (No fans allowed due to COVID-19 restrictions)

TV/radio: Longhorn Network/104.9 The Horn

About the series: Kansas State leads the all-time series 22-18. This series has seen ebbs and flows recently. Texas won four games and then lost four games dating back to the 2014-15 season. The Horns have won three of the last four, though.

About the Longhorns: From day one, Smart made it his mission to teach Brown how to be an excellent defender, sometimes even having ongoing dialogue during the game. It must be sinking in. The freshman had his best defensive performance of the year in Wednesday’s loss to Texas Tech. Brown had four blocks and drew two charges. “Coach Smart’s been on my tail about defense. Just get in a stance. Move your feet. And I feel like the game against Texas Tech, I just put all those things together,” Brown said. In the days after the 79-77 defeat, Smart has stressed the importance of bench energy, Brown said. The Red Raiders were far more engaged on their sideline than the Horns. Three of UT’s next four games are on the road.

About the Wildcats: Weber’s club had its Wednesday game against Iowa State postponed because of Kansas State’s inability to field six healthy players, per the Big 12’s COVID-19 guidelines. This was after K-State had just eight healthy players for last Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State. McGuirl and Williams had to play all 40 minutes in a 70-54 loss. The five players who were out combined for 30 points per game. Without enough scholarship players, K-State promoted scout teamer Joe Petrakis, who scored his first career bucket on a pick-and-roll. “That’s a dream come true right there,” Petrakis said afterward. Even at full player capacity, K-State has had some bewildering losses, like ones to Drake and Division II Fort Hays State.

