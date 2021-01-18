Iowa State, TCU games postponed as No. 5 Texas must sit idle this week

First came the mid-week Iowa State postponement. Now, Texas’ next scheduled game at TCU on Saturday has been postponed, too.

The fifth-ranked Longhorns (11-2, 5-1 Big 12) will get the week off since COVID-19 protocols have sidelined its two upcoming opponents.

The Big 12 announced Monday morning that Wednesday’s Texas-Iowa State game was postponed because of issues with the Cyclones. Then, the league put out another statement Monday night about TCU’s stoppage.

“Following our team-wide testing, I was notified that I had tested positive for COVID-19,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon tweeted late Monday. “I have begun self-isolation and look forward to continuing our season soon.”

The Longhorns are now three games behind in playing out the full schedule. The Big 12 opener at Baylor also had to be postponed because of COVID-19 issues with the Bears’ program in December.

With multiple Big 12 programs now having COVID-19 stoppages, the league may need to reexamine shortening the regular-season schedule. The league had built an extra week into all team schedules specifically for postponed games to be rescheduled. But it’s unclear how three, four or more postponements would be handled.

Texas coach Shaka Smart was scheduled to meet with reporters on Monday but that was postponed once the Iowa State game was pushed back.

Smart was without three of his own players last weekend against Kansas State. Smart had said that Greg Brown, Kai Jones and Brock Cunningham would not travel to Ames if the game was played. All three players were sidelined for COVID-19 reasons.

At least now, all the Horns have time to rest up. Now, Texas’ next scheduled game is Jan. 26 at home against Oklahoma.

