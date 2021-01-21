Texas State notebook: Men's basketball team surging in Sun Belt

By Keff Ciardello / American-Statesman Correspondent

SAN MARCOS — Three straight wins have propelled Texas State to the top of the Sun Belt's West Division men's basketball standings.

The Bobcats (9-4, 3-1), who hadn't played in two weeks, swept a two-game series at Arkansas-Little Rock last weekend, winning 63-59 Friday and 67-56 Saturday. The Jan. 8-9 series with Arkansas State was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Arkansas-Little Rock was the preseason pick to win the West; the Bobcats were picked to finish next-to-last.

Caleb Asberry earned Sun Belt player of the week honors after scoring 18 points Friday and 23 Saturday. On Saturday, he was 9 of 11 from the field, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers, a career high.

Asberry, a junior guard from Pflugerville, has played in all 13 games for the Bobcats, including starts in the past seven. He has scored at least 11 points in each start and has scored more than 20 three times. He's averaging 13.3 points, tied for the team lead with point guard Mason Harrell.

The Bobcats are back on the road this weekend with a two-game series at Louisiana-Monroe. Texas State is scheduled to play at home next week for the first time since Dec. 15.

Women’s basketball: Last week's two-game series against Arkansas-Little Rock was postponed, and one of those games will be made up Feb. 2. The second game, however, has been canceled, Sun Belt officials announced.

The Feb. 2 game will fall on a Tuesday in the same week the two schools were already scheduled to play, making it a three-game series. The Feb. 2 game will be played in San Marcos and the Friday and Saturday games will be in Little Rock.

Texas State (4-5, 1-3) has won its last three games; the Bobcats will host Louisiana-Monroe on Friday and Saturday. The two teams are at the bottom of the West standings.

Football: Offensive line coach Clay McGuire has left Texas State for the same position at USC. He has spent the past two seasons with the Bobcats and in 2018 was the running backs coach and co-offensive coordinator at Texas Tech, where he played college football.

He previously had served as Mike Leach's offensive line coach at Washington State in 2012-17.

At Texas State, McGuire coached current Tennessee Titans center Aaron Brewer. As a recruiter, he helped bring in four starters on the offensive line — Dalton Cooper, Russell Baker, Eddie Rivas and Alex Costilla; he also secured 2021 offensive line graduate transfers Liam Dobson (Maine), Charles Fletcher (North Carolina State) and Kaimana Wa'a (Hawaii).