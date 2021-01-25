Texas men's preview: No. 5 Texas vs. No. 24 Oklahoma

No. 5 Texas vs. No. 24 Oklahoma

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Erwin Center (No fans allowed due to COVID-19 restrictions)

TV/radio: ESPN2/104.9 The Horn

About the series: Oklahoma leads the all-time series 56-41. The Horns won three straight, then lost two over the last three seasons. Then, UT’s Matt Coleman hit an off-balance 3-pointer as time expired last season in Norman to win 52-51.

About the Longhorns: It’s been a quiet week in Austin since Texas’ last two games were postponed due to COVID-19 issues with Iowa State and TCU. Then came Monday's news about Smart being diagnosed with COVID-19 himself. Assistant coach K.T. Turner will assume head coaching duties in Smart's absence. ... This is a big week as far as scheduling goes. Texas will play OU on Tuesday and then travel to Kentucky to face the slumping Wildcats (5-9) in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. ... It’s hoped the Horns get back three players who sat out because of COVID-19 protocols. Greg Brown, Kai Jones and Brock Cunningham were unavailable for the Kansas State game. The school does not issue any updates for pandemic-related issues. Those who run onto the floor are the players who are available on any given night.

About the Sooners: Kruger’s club is always one of those teams that people forget about until the Sooners rise up and crush somebody. OU has already posted two wins over top-10 opponents this month. OU started 2021 with a win over No. 9 West Virginia. The second came Saturday with a 75-68 home win over Kansas, also ranked ninth. “Big-time battle,” Kruger told reporters afterward. ... Reaves started the game with seven misses, but then he sparked a 9-2 run that gave the Sooners some breathing room. All 16 of his points came in the second half as OU improved to 8-1 at home. “You go to halftime, you regroup and then you go out and you do what you can do to help the team win,” Reaves said. ... With the win, OU is now in sole possession of third place in the league standings. That alone would give Kruger’s club an inside lane to the NCAAs.

