Texas coach Shaka Smart in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19

Texas coach Shaka Smart announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in self-isolation at home away from the Longhorns.

“I tested positive for COVID and am in isolation away from our team and my family,” Smart said in a statement posted on his Twitter account. “I am working remotely and look forward to rejoining our team in person when it is safe to do so.”

Fifth-ranked Texas is scheduled to host No. 24 Oklahoma on Tuesday. As of now, the game is still on, pending the results of the Horns’ regular round of COVID-19 testing scheduled for Monday afternoon. Big 12 guidelines mandate that athletes are tested three times per week.

No fans will be allowed into the Erwin Center for the third straight home game.

Assistant coach K.T. Turner will assume the role of acting head coach in Smart’s absence. Turner was an assistant at SMU the last seven years, including four seasons as associate head coach, before joining UT’s staff.

Turner, 42, was pivotal to SMU’s success as the Mustangs went 160-71 during his tenure. The school also won two American Athletic Conference regular-season titles and made two NCAA Tournament appearances.

Even Turner’s Hall of Fame head coach raved about Turner’s importance to the Mustangs.

“Coach Larry Brown called me about K.T. in the process of our coaching search,” Smart told the American-Statesman in September. “He said, ‘K.T.’s the best assistant I’ve ever been around because the impact that K.T. has on the people around him.”

According to Big 12 protocols, teams are supposed to play as long as they have six healthy players. Other Big 12 coaches have tested positive and their teams played on, most notably Baylor’s Scott Drew.

The Horns have been idle for a week because other teams had COVID-19 issues. Iowa State and TCU both had to postpone games last week. TCU coach Jamie Dixon also announced he was positive.

The make-up game against the Cyclones has been rescheduled for Feb. 18. No new date has been announced for the TCU game. Texas also had a game at Baylor postponed early in conference play.

Contact Brian Davis at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com or @BDavisAAS.