Texas-Kentucky now off due to Wildcats’ pausing their program for COVID-19

Texas’ weekend trip to Big Blue Nation is now off.

Kentucky announced Friday that all men’s basketball activities will be paused for 48 hours. The SEC school announced it is deal with “a combination of positive testing, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the program” for COVID-19.

Thus, Saturday’s game between No. 5 Texas and Kentucky has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. The game was part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

“The decision is consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 and UK Athletics COVID-19 management requirements,” Kentucky officials said in a statement.

The Longhorns were not likely to be at full strength as it was. Coach Shaka Smart announced Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and had stepped away from the program and into self-isolation.

Then on Tuesday against Oklahoma, three players were held out. Starters Courtney Ramey and Jericho Sims were unlikely to travel to Lexington, but reserve Brock Cunningham had been cleared to start practicing again.

Now, UT’s next scheduled game is 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against No. 2 Baylor. No fans are expected to be allowed in because of COVID-19 restrictions.

