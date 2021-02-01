Men’s preview: No. 6 Texas vs. No. 2 Baylor

No. 6 Texas vs. No. 2 Baylor

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Erwin Center (Limited fan attendance, approximately 2,400)

TV/radio: ESPN/104.9 The Horn

About the series: Texas leads 163-93, but the Bears have won nine of the last 10 meetings. The teams were first scheduled to play this season on Dec. 13, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. So far, that game in Waco has not been rescheduled.

About the Longhorns: It must’ve been hell watching his team in quarantine. Asked what it was like watching Texas lose to Oklahoma last week, Smart said, “Not very enjoyable.” He did not elaborate, either. The Horns were down to eight scholarship players and still put up quite a fight before losing 80-79. ... One of the big takeaways was how Kai Jones can’t afford a slow start. He had a disappointing first half but finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds. ... The Horns also got a strong contribution from Donovan Williams (11 points, 5-of-10 shooting) off the bench. ... Texas needs Jase Febres to get back into a groove. He was just 1-for-5 from 3-point range against OU on a night when the Horns badly needed some extra scoring. ... Having Sims back should help the rebounding totals and rim protection.

About the Bears: Just when opponents think they’ve got Drew’s team down, the Bears are never out. Auburn learned that the hard way Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Butler and Teague, the Bears’ dynamic scoring duo, was 2-for-13 combined from 3-point range. But sophomore Adam Flagler pumped in a season-high 19 points and Matthew Mayer had two key dunks to fuel an 84-72 win. ... Mitchell, who transferred from Auburn, also had 13 points and seven assists against his former team. ... The Bears have three players up for national defensive player of the year honors, including the seen-it-all Vital. Baylor coaches feel they can put him on any player regardless of position. ... Baylor is the last remaining undefeated Power Five team this season (Gonzaga and Drake are also spotless).

