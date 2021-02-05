Men’s preview: No. 6 Texas at Oklahoma State

No. 6 Texas vs. Oklahoma State

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena (capacity 13,611), Stillwater, Okla.

TV/radio: ABC/104.9 The Horn

About the series: Texas leads the all-time series 53-45. Neither team has managed any long-term edge in recent years. The Longhorns won the first matchup this season 77-74 in Austin on Dec. 20 behind Greg Brown's 24 points and 14 rebounds, his best game to date.

About the Longhorns: The best thing going in Texas’ favor is simply normalcy, or what stands as normal in a pandemic. The Horns went 19 days in January without being able to have a full team even practice, let alone play games. This week was more routine with players and coach Shaka Smart, who tested positive for COVID-19, all back out of quarantine. ... As for guarding Cunningham, a projected top-three pick in this year’s NBA draft, Coleman said all five Horns on the floor have to be ready. “We need to trust our principles,” he said. “Going to OK State, that’s a tough place to play as well, no matter if its 25% fans, no fans or they’ve got the whole thing packed. We’ve got to come in and respect them and buy into what we do.” ... The Horns are 5-0 away from Austin this season and 2-0 in true road games (Kansas, West Virginia).

About the Cowboys: Michael Boynton’s club has been hard to peg in the weeks since the first matchup with Texas. Oklahoma State beat No. 13 Texas Tech and then lost to No. 14 West Virginia. OSU beat No. 6 Kansas and then lost at TCU. Cunningham missed a late layup attempt against the Horned Frogs as the Cowboys fell 81-78. Boynton was disappointed the Cowboys didn’t have enough energy against a team that had already beaten them earlier this season. TCU had a 10-point lead with 12:04 remaining and OSU was in catch-up mode the rest of the night. Asked if it was the worst his team played all season, Boynton told reporters, “My initial gut says yes. The film may tell me a different story. Really, it's just because we never locked in defensively.” ... OSU can ill afford another loss to Texas heading into a road game at Kansas on Monday as well.

Contact Brian Davis at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com or @BDavisAAS.