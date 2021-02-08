Men’s preview: No. 13 Texas vs. Kansas State

TUESDAY'S GAME

No. 13 Texas at Kansas State, 7 p.m.

Where: Bramlage Coliseum (approximately 1,880 allowed to attend)

TV/radio: ESPN+/104.9 The Horn

About the series: Kansas State leads the all-time series 22-19, though Texas has closed the gap recently. The Horns have won four of the last five. Texas won the first matchup this season 82-67 in a game that felt more lopsided than even that score suggests.

About the Longhorns: Texas fell to No. 13 in this week’s Top 25 poll after two consecutive losses last week. Smart’s club has no time to dwell on Saturday’s double-overtime decision at Oklahoma State. The Horns got on a plane and headed to Manhattan on Monday afternoon. “Our guys really came back to practice (Sunday) with just a level of focus and togetherness that I was impressed by,” Smart said. ... The coach was glad to see the defense improve against the Cowboys. However, the Horns shot a six-year low 25.3% and went 5-for-35 from 3-point range. “We’ve got to get the ball down the floor faster. Zone defense can slow you down there,” Smart said. “There were some real basic concepts against zone that we didn’t own well enough.” ... Three of Texas’ next four games are on the road.

About the Wildcats: It’s been a brutally tough year for Weber’s team, which has now lost 10 straight after Saturday’s setback against No. 13 Texas Tech. That said, the Wildcats had much better defensive energy against the Red Raiders, a team that needed all 40 minutes to secure victory. “We put every team on notice that we are the dark horse,” Kaosi Ezeagu said afterward, according to the Wichita Eagle. “You can’t just come into the game and expect to have 20. We are going to give you a hard game.” ... Weber’s team was slapping the floor for defensive energy. Still, K-State landed in foul trouble as Tech’s Matt McClung led the Raiders with 23 points. ... Ezeagu said fans don’t know how tough this season has been. “(Fans) don’t know what we are going through, but we are going to put forth our best effort every time.”

