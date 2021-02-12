Men’s preview: No. 13 Texas vs. TCU

SATURDAY'S GAME

No. 13 Texas vs. TCU, 1 p.m., Erwin Center (limited fan attendance, approximately 2,400)

TV/radio: Longhorn Network/104.9 The Horn

About the series: Texas leads 111-68. The Horns have won 16 of the last 18 meetings in Austin. The first scheduled game this season in Fort Worth was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. The game has not been rescheduled yet.

About the Longhorns: Smart’s club was looking strong early in Big 12 play but has drifted back to fifth place. Texas did snap a three-game skid with a win Tuesday at Kansas State. ... Ramey said every player on the team supported senior Royce Hamm Jr., who was upset about not playing against Kansas State and lashed out on Twitter. Down to just 11 scholarship players, the Horns will definitely need him going forward. “If we all care about Texas winning, we all have to sacrifice,” Ramey said. “If everybody’s willing to sacrifice from player one to player 12, that’s going to make our team better.”

About the Horned Frogs: Dixon’s squad was rolling along by starting the year 9-2 playing against mostly lower-tier nonconference competition. TCU beat up Houston Baptist, Northwestern State and North Dakota State, for example. Then conference play began. After beating Kansas State, TCU lost to Kansas, triggering a five-game losing streak. The Frogs have steadied the ship in the past week, getting two wins. The oddity about their schedule is that TCU has swept Oklahoma State. ... Nembhard and Mike Miles make a dynamic scoring combo; both are among the Big 12’s top 10 scorers. Miles, who was unavailable in TCU’s last game, has four 20-point scoring performances this season. ... Samuel is still the force in the middle. He’s the school leader in blocks (195) and leads the league with 1.8 blocks per game.

