Texas-Oklahoma rematch now scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday as bad weather slows travel

Brian Davis
Hookem
Texas Longhorns guard Matt Coleman III (2) drives the ball against Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (1) and Oklahoma Sooners forward Brady Manek (35) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game at the Frank Erwin Center on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021

Texas’ long travel week got off to a delayed start because of icy conditions in Austin. 

Now, UT’s Tuesday game against Oklahoma has been moved back one day to 5 p.m. Wednesday in Norman, Okla. The game will be televised by ESPN2.

Coach Shaka Smart’s club was initially scheduled to play OU and then fly up to Iowa State for a game on Thursday. 

However, the game against the Cyclones has now been postponed again. The game was first scheduled for January but got postponed because of COVID-19 protocols.

Texas was then scheduled to come back home and host West Virginia on Saturday. As of now, that game is currently still in place for 2 p.m. Saturday. 

All of this is subject to change due to weather or COVID-19 protocols.

