Texas-Oklahoma rematch now scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday as bad weather slows travel

Texas’ long travel week got off to a delayed start because of icy conditions in Austin.

Now, UT’s Tuesday game against Oklahoma has been moved back one day to 5 p.m. Wednesday in Norman, Okla. The game will be televised by ESPN2.

Coach Shaka Smart’s club was initially scheduled to play OU and then fly up to Iowa State for a game on Thursday.

However, the game against the Cyclones has now been postponed again. The game was first scheduled for January but got postponed because of COVID-19 protocols.

Texas was then scheduled to come back home and host West Virginia on Saturday. As of now, that game is currently still in place for 2 p.m. Saturday.

All of this is subject to change due to weather or COVID-19 protocols.

Contact Brian Davis at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com or @BDavisAAS.