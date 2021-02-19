Men’s preview: No. 12 Texas vs. No. 13 West Virginia

Hookem

SATURDAY'S GAME

No. 12 Texas vs. No. 13 West Virginia, 2 p.m., Erwin Center (limited capacity of 2,400)

TV/radio: ABC/104.9

About the series: Texas leads 13-9 and has won four of the past six meetings. The Longhorns won 72-70 in Morgantown on Jan. 9 when Andrew Jones hit a clutch last-second shot. Five Horns finished in double figures as the team shot 46.6% overall.

About the Longhorns: Icy weather conditions brought all of UT athletics to a halt, same as the entire region. Smart’s club was looking to play three games this week, starting with a trip to Oklahoma on Tuesday. However, that game got postponed, and Thursday’s game at Iowa State also was pushed back. The Longhorns were off the practice floor for much of the week but started up again Thursday. ... Moving forward, it’s unclear what exactly the team’s schedule will look like for the rest of the regular season. Only three remaining games are scheduled, but UT still must play at Baylor, OU and Iowa State. As of now, the Big 12 still plans to hold the league tournaments in Kansas City, Mo., on March 10-13.

About the Mountaineers: Huggins’ club was battling some midseason inconsistency and locker room issues when it faced Texas the first time. But the Mountaineers have settled into a groove and have won three of their last four. The only loss was a heartbreaking 91-90 decision in double overtime at home against Oklahoma. They were looking to become the first bunch of Mountaineers to win three straight games over three ranked opponents for the first time since 2016. Missed free throws "killed us and missing 1-footers repeatedly all day didn't help us either,” Huggins told reporters afterward. “We just didn't finish.” ... WVU was supposed to play two games against Baylor this week, but both got postponed due to COVID-19 issues in Waco. So the Mountaineers’ schedule has been reworked. Now West Virginia will play UT, then visit TCU on Tuesday and play at Baylor on Thursday.

— Brian Davis

Contact Brian Davis at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com or @BDavisAAS.