Texas will play three of its four missing Big 12 road games to close regular season

Texas will make up three of its four missing Big 12 road games but skip the team closest to Austin.

The 14th-ranked Longhorns (13-6, 7-5 Big 12) learned Tuesday that they will play three more road games beyond this weekend due to COVID-19 rescheduling.

Texas was scheduled to close the regular season Saturday at Texas Tech. Now, coach Shaka Smart’s team will play at Iowa State on March 2, at Oklahoma on March 4 and then at TCU on March 7.

Texas’ road game at Baylor, which ironically was supposed to be the Big 12 opener back in December, will be canceled. The Bears have struggled to play at all while battling COVID-19 issues in Waco.

Kansas coach Bill Self called it a “screwy deal” that several Big 12 teams may not play a full 18-game league schedule. Assuming the Horns play what is now scheduled, they’ll finish with 17 league games.

“You’re not going to have a true seeding going into the Big 12 tournament because everybody’s not going to play everybody,” Self said Monday.

Self said teams that don’t play Baylor twice are “catching a break from a seeding standpoint in (the Big 12) tournament” but that might hurt them for NCAA Tournament seeding purposes.

“I don’t believe anybody in our league would pass up a chance in our league to knock off a top-two team in America,” Self said. “But in the big scope of things, everybody that’s competitive and has an opportunity to play in the NCAA would want the opportunity to play the best teams in our league.”

Texas’ regular-season home finale is 8 p.m. Tuesday against No. 17 Kansas.

