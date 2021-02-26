Men’s preview: No. 14 Texas at No. 18 Texas Tech

SATURDAY'S GAME

No. 14 Texas at No. 18 Texas Tech, 11 a.m., United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock

TV/, radio: CBS, 104.9

About the series: Texas leads 87-62. The Longhorns snapped a five-game series skid in Lubbock last season with a sensational 68-58 win while undermanned. This season, the Red Raiders clinched a 79-77 win in Austin on Jan. 13 as Mac McClung hit a 19-footer with three seconds left.

About the Longhorns: This is the first of four road games — in eight days, no less — to close out the regular season. After Saturday, Texas will play at Iowa State (Tuesday), Oklahoma (Thursday) and TCU (March 7). “It’s going to be an incredible opportunity for our older team to go out on the road and show what we are made out of,” forward Brock Cunningham said. “I think we have a winning recipe, and when we use that we're a really potent team.” ... To get through the Hub City, the Horns will need to channel that energy and aggressiveness they had last season. In one of the most impressive wins of 2020, Texas played totally fearless. “I think we’re starting to realize that as a team, for us to be at our best, it requires us to have a certain level of juice,” forward Kai Jones said.

About the Red Raiders: Beard’s players had a wild, wall-shaking celebration inside the visitors’ locker room in Austin in mid-January. Then Tech lost the next two games to Baylor and West Virginia. The Raiders got back on track with a three-game winning streak. Now they’ve lost three straight, including a frustrating home defeat by West Virginia in which Beard got ejected. ... Tech players probably feel as if they can gain momentum with winnable games ahead. “The first thing about learning is that you have to hold yourself accountable,” Beard said after Monday’s loss to Oklahoma State. “You have to embrace the truth. You can’t be living in a world of excuses.” ... McClung crossed the career 1,000-point milestone earlier this season against LSU and has kept going. He’s second in scoring in Big 12 play (18.6 points per game) and had 22 the first time against the Horns.

Contact Brian Davis at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com or @BDavisAAS.