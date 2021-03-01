Men’s preview: No. 15 Texas at Iowa State

TUESDAY'S GAME

No. 15 Texas at Iowa State, 6 p.m., Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa

TV/radio: ESPN+/104.9

About the series: Texas leads 25-18 and has won seven of the last nine. However, the Longhorns were blown out 81-52 in Ames last season in perhaps the most embarrassing loss of the season.

About the Longhorns: Smart said he spent film session going over “shot selection” from Saturday’s loss to Texas Tech. Sky hooks and ill-advised contested 3-pointers might have been among the clips shown. Smart said the Horns have to understand that Sims, a 64.9% shooter, is one of the team’s best offensive weapons. “When we throw it up to him, around the basket, unfortunately the other team’s not going to say, ‘OK, we’ll guard you one-on-one.’ He’s got to understand they’re coming,” Smart said. Otherwise, the Horns went over finer points from the Tech loss, like specific foul calls and situational basketball. Texas has no time to dwell on it. The team was scheduled to leave for Ames, Iowa, on Monday afternoon, will play Iowa State on Tuesday and then go straight to Oklahoma for Thursday’s game against OU. “Believe it or not, practice is still important this time of year because that’s where a lot of that fine tuning happens,” Smart said.

About the Cyclones: The frustration is palpable coming out of Ames this season as the Cyclones are still winless in league play. That includes a 76-72 decision against struggling TCU on Saturday. Iowa State, currently on its longest losing streak of the season, hasn’t lost 14 straight since the 1936-37 season. One more loss would make this the worst streak in program history. “This is a player’s game. It’s a kid’s game,” Prohm said afterward, according to the Des Moines Register. “You want to see these guys get some success. That’s my job, to give them opportunities to be successful and enjoy it. Got to figure out a way to do that.” The Texas game is the home finale for Young, a 22-year-old who has logged all five seasons at Iowa State. Young finished in double figures in both games against the Horns last season. Then he had 13 more in Austin on Jan. 5.

