Men’s preview: No. 15 Texas at No. 16 Oklahoma

THURSDAY'S GAME

No. 15 Texas at No. 16 Oklahoma, 8 p.m., Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Okla.

TV/radio: ESPN / 104.9

About the series: Oklahoma leads 57-41. The Longhorns have won two of the last three matchups in Norman, including a 52-51 decision last season courtesy of Matt Coleman’s off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer.

About the Longhorns: Texas got through Tuesday’s win at Iowa State relatively unscathed, but Brown had a hard night. He fell awkwardly on a lob attempt and looked shaken up. Then later in the period, he fell again in the open floor and had to be helped off. He eventually returned and finished with 12 points in 27 minutes. ... Sims needs a bounce-back game after having only six points and no rebounds before fouling out against the Cyclones. That allowed Kai Jones to step in and play solid minutes. Jones had 17 points and eight boards. “The message was take them serious,” Jones said of the Cyclones, who are winless in Big 12 play. “We came in just trying to be ready and take them aggressive.” ... Texas finishes its four-game road trip in Fort Worth against TCU. The regular-season finale is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday.

About the Sooners: Kruger’s club was riding high on Valentine’s Day but has since lost three straight, including back-to-back games to rival Oklahoma State. In the first Bedlam Series matchup on Feb. 27, OSU’s Cade Cunningham went off for 40 points in a 94-90 overtime barnburner. The two teams had to turn around and play again Monday. Manek had 20 points, Reaves added 19 more, Gibson and Harmon were in double figures and it still wasn’t enough. OU shot 40.6% overall and hit 13 of 34 3-pointers in a frustrating 79-75 loss. Cunningham scored 13 of his 15 points in the final 10 minutes to close out the Cowboys’ victory. ... Now here comes Texas into Norman. The Sooners won in Austin earlier this season on a night the Horns were without three key players and coach Shaka Smart due to COVID-19 protocols. This also serves as OU’s regular-season finale.

