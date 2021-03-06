Men’s preview: No. 15 Texas at TCU

SUNDAY'S GAME

No. 15 Texas at TCU, 6 p.m., Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth

TV, radio: ESPN+, 104.9

About the series: Texas leads 112-68. The Horns have won four straight and 21 of the past 28 meetings. Texas had little problem beating TCU in Austin earlier this season 70-55 in the team's first full-force game after battling COVID-19.

About the Longhorns: This is easily one of Smart’s best traveling teams in his six-year tenure. The Horns are 8-2 away from home and 5-2 in true road games. Texas goes into the regular-season finale hoping to lock up a No. 3 seed in the Big 12 Tournament thanks to Oklahoma State's road win at West Virginia on Saturday. All signs indicate the team is locking in at the right time. UT won its last two on the road while getting considerable contributions from reserves Kai Jones and Jase Febres. Sims had his second double-double of the season in Thursday’s win at Oklahoma. Ramey continued to stay positive despite going 4-for-11 from the floor. He wound up hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to spark the win. “I just had some good looks,” Ramey said. “I believe in myself. Great shooters are going to shoot.”

About the Horned Frogs: It’s been a frustrating two months in Fort Worth. Dixon’s inconsistent bunch swept Oklahoma State but struggled against others. The Frogs reach the regular-season finish line having lost five of their last six games. The lone win during that stretch was a 76-72 decision against Iowa State. ... TCU is 0-8 against ranked teams and scored a season-low 18 points in the first half against West Virginia on Thursday. “We made some adjustments,” Dixon told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I should have done more of it in the first half, but in the locker room I told them I’m encouraged by what we did coming back in the second half.” ... Jaedon LeDee had a career-high 20 points and eight rebounds against the Mountaineers. The Frogs have already locked themselves into the No. 8 seed for the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, Mo.

Contact Brian Davis at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com or @BDavisAAS.