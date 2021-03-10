How to watch Texas vs. Texas Tech men's basketball in Big 12 Tournament

Hookem

Texas and Texas Tech will face each other in the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday, March 11 at 8:30 p.m. CT.

Texas vs. Texas Tech series

Texas leads 87-63. The Red Raiders swept the regular-season series, winning 79-77 in Austin (Jan. 13) and 68-59 in Lubbock (Feb. 27). The teams were scheduled to meet in last year’s Big 12 tournament before that quarterfinal as well as the tournament was canceled.

How to watch Texas vs. Texas Tech basketball

When: Thursday, March 11, 8:30 p.m. CT

Where: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo. (limited attendance of 3,800)

TV:ESPN or ESPN2

Austin radio: 104.9

Lubbock radio: FM 97.3/FM 100.7

About the Texas Longhorns

League coaches named Kai Jones the Big 12’s sixth man of the year. Smart considers the athletic sophomore from the Bahamas almost like a sixth starter. Andrew Jones earned second-team All-Big 12 honors while Coleman and Ramey were third-teamers. ... Texas finished the regular season winning three straight road games. But there were some noticeable side effects to being on the road so long. Smart said Coleman looked tired at times, and the Horns spent a lot of wasted time in hotels. Teams that make the NCAA Tournament will be totally quarantined. “We’re hoping to be in hotel a long time this month, because that means we're doing well,” Smart said.

About the Texas Tech Red Raiders

Beard’s club was on a three-game winning streak before finishing the regular season with an 88-73 loss to Big 12 champion Baylor. There’s no shame in losing to a team likely to be a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. ... Like all teams, Tech will be energized by the fresh start in Kansas City. McClung was named the Big 12’s newcomer of the year, as voted on by the league’s coaches. He averaged 17 points in Big 12 play, the fourth-best total in the league. ... Santos-Silva, Tech’s only senior, had 10 points and nine rebounds in the last matchup against UT. ... This first round has tripped up Tech in the past. The Raiders are 5-7 in Big 12 quarterfinal games and 2-4 against the Horns in this event. ... Terrence Shannon was a third-team All-Big 12 pick and named one of five finalists for the Julius Erving Award, given annually to the country's top small forward.

