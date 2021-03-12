With Kansas out for COVID-19, Texas advances to Big 12 tournament championship game

No. 11 Kansas was forced to withdraw from the Big 12 men’s tournament on Friday after another player tested positive for COVID-19, the Big 12 announced.

With Kansas out of the tournament semifinals, No. 13 Texas automatically advanced to the Big 12 tournament championship game, scheduled to be played at 5 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Center.

No. 2 Baylor and No. 12 Oklahoma State were still scheduled to play the other semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Kansas officials announced that the Jayhawks will remain in Kansas City to prepare for the upcoming NCAA Tournament. “The team will continue to be tested daily per NCAA guidelines,” the school announced.

The Jayhawks had a remarkably clean season as far as COVID-19 is concerned. However, the team announced that forward David McCormack would not participate at all in the Big 12 tournament due to COVID-19 protocols.

“Obviously we are disappointed and our players are disappointed that they can’t continue to compete for the Big 12 championship,” Kansas coach Bill Self said in a statement. “While we have been fortunate to avoid this throughout the season, there are daily risks with this virus that everybody participating is trying to avoid.

“We have followed the daily testing and additional protocols that have been setup for us, unfortunately we caught a bad break at the wrong time,” Self continued. “I look forward to preparing my team in probably a unique way for next week’s NCAA Tournament.”

