How to watch Texas vs. Oklahoma State men's basketball in Big 12 Championship Final

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team faces the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 Championship Final on Saturday, March 13.

The game is scheduled to tip-off at 5 p.m. CT.

The 13th-ranked Longhorns enter the game with an overall record of 18-7 and a record of 11-7 in Big 12 conference play. Texas beat Texas Tech on Thursday in the quarterfinals on Matt Coleman's two free throws with 1.8 seconds left. Texas automatically advanced to the championship game when it was announced Friday that the Kansas Jayhawks had a positive COVID-19 test in Kansas City, Mo.

The 13th-ranked Cowboys enter the championship game with an 20-7 overall record and 11-7 conference record. Oklahoma State beat Baylor on Friday 83-74 in the semifinals to advance.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the game:

How to watch Texas vs. Oklahoma State basketball

When: Saturday, March 13 at 5 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Radio: 104.9 FM, 99.3 FM and 98.5 FM

Audio Stream: TexasSports.com

