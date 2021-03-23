Texas F Royce Hamm going into transfer portal to ‘explore my options’

The disassembly of the Texas men’s basketball program has begun.

Royce Hamm Jr. announced Tuesday that he would put his name into the transfer portal and “explore my options elsewhere with my last year of NCAA eligibility.”

Hamm, a 6-foot-9 senior forward, averaged nine minutes per game in 90 games over the last four seasons with the Longhorns. He averaged 1.9 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.

The NCAA has given all athletes an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic. Dubbed “super seniors,” five-year players like Hamm would provide experience in a sport where coaches have learned that older teams are usually better.

“Thank you, Texas, for taking me in and allowing me to live out my childhood dream of playing for this university!,” Hamm tweeted. “Thank you Coach (Shaka) Smart and the entire coaching staff for equipping me with the knowledge and keys to become a better player.”

Hamm also thanked his teammates and said, “we will be brothers 4L!”

“Being able to get my degree from the University of Texas has been an accomplishment of its own and an amazing blessing,” Hamm added.

The Horns are likely to see multiple deflections from a team that finished third in the Big 12 but lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Matt Coleman III, Andrew Jones, Jericho Sims, Kai Jones and Greg Brown are among those facing tough decisions about their future.

