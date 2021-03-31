Listen to Austin 360 Radio

March Madness 2021: How to watch, stream Baylor basketball vs. Houston in the Final Four

Robb Hibbard
Hookem

The Baylor men's basketball team will face Houston in the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament. 

The Baylor Bears, seeded No. 1 in the South Region and coached by Scott Drew, enjoyed a 17-0 record at one point before a three-week pause caused by COVID-19. They enter the Final Four after dropping Arkansas 81-72 Monday in the NCAA Tournament.

Baylor head coach Scott Drew, left, talks with guard Jared Butler (12) as he leaves the game late in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Stephen F. Austin in Waco, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez).

The Houston Cougars, seeded No. 2 in the Midwest Region and coached by Kelvin Sampson, enter the Final Four with a 28-3 win-loss record. 

More coverage: Opinion: This Final Four makes perfect sense, even in a bizarre men's basketball season

How to watch Baylor basketball vs. Houston in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament

When: April 3 at 4:14 p.m. CT

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

TV: CBS

Online live stream: CBS

Online radio broadcast: CBS

Dan Wolken of USA Today contributed to this report. 