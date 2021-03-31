March Madness 2021: How to watch, stream Baylor basketball vs. Houston in the Final Four

The Baylor men's basketball team will face Houston in the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament.

The Baylor Bears, seeded No. 1 in the South Region and coached by Scott Drew, enjoyed a 17-0 record at one point before a three-week pause caused by COVID-19. They enter the Final Four after dropping Arkansas 81-72 Monday in the NCAA Tournament.

The Houston Cougars, seeded No. 2 in the Midwest Region and coached by Kelvin Sampson, enter the Final Four with a 28-3 win-loss record.

More coverage: Opinion: This Final Four makes perfect sense, even in a bizarre men's basketball season

How to watch Baylor basketball vs. Houston in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament

When: April 3 at 4:14 p.m. CT

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

TV: CBS

Online live stream: CBS

Online radio broadcast: CBS

Dan Wolken of USA Today contributed to this report.